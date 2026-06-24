Cynomi Delivers Largest Platform Expansion in Company History, Bringing Continuous Security Governance to MSPs at Scale

Orlando, Florida and Tel Aviv, Israel, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the agentic Security Growth Platform purpose-built for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced the most significant product release in company history, introducing seven new vulnerability management integrations, automated scheduled scanning, a centralized Files Repository, and expanded AI Coworker capabilities.

This new release establishes a continuous security governance workflow that enables MSPs and MSSPs to scale cybersecurity services across every client. By connecting security findings, remediation, compliance evidence, and AI-assisted execution into a single operating model, Cynomi helps partners deliver stronger security outcomes with greater efficiency and consistency.

As MSPs take on more clients, vulnerability management has become increasingly difficult to scale. Partners often spend between three and eight hours per client each week manually initiating scans, importing results, updating remediation plans, and preparing compliance evidence. For an MSP managing 15 clients, that can translate to as much as 120 hours every week spent on administrative security work rather than delivering strategic services.

Cynomi's latest release eliminates that operational burden by connecting leading vulnerability management platforms - including Tenable, Rapid7 InsightVM, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight, SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management, Tanium Exposure Management, Upwind, and Qualys - directly into a unified MSP workflow. The integration expansion delivers the most requested enhancement from Cynomi's partner community, helping MSPs connect scan data to remediation planning, compliance workflows, and evidence collection so they can turn security findings into measurable client outcomes with far less manual effort.

The new Scheduled Scans capability enables partners to automate weekly or monthly scans across every client environment. Security posture data, findings, and remediation priorities remain continuously up to date without requiring manual scan execution or file uploads, helping MSPs deliver ongoing security oversight while supporting compliance frameworks such as CMMC, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and CIS Controls.

To strengthen audit readiness, the new centralized Files Repository automatically organizes reports, remediation evidence, policies, and compliance documentation within each client environment. Files can be linked directly to controls and exported instantly for audits, reducing hours of preparation to a matter of minutes.

At the center of the release is Cynomi's CISO Intelligence infrastructure, which transforms vulnerability data into prioritized remediation, compliance, and governance workflows. Powered by that intelligence layer, Cynomi's AI Findings Coworker analyzes incoming scan data, identifies conflicts and emerging risks, and recommends remediation updates for partner approval. Together, they enable MSPs to move beyond collecting security data to operating continuous, AI-assisted security programs across their entire client portfolio, without sacrificing human oversight or control. In essence, Cynomi connects what partners find, what they fix, and how they prove it.

"MSPs don't need more security tools, they need a way to scale security outcomes across hundreds of client environments," said David Primor, Co-Founder and CEO of Cynomi. "This release brings together integrations, automation, compliance management, and AI-powered execution into a single platform that helps partners operate continuous security programs at scale. By reducing manual effort and turning security data into actionable outcomes, we're helping service providers improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and grow cybersecurity revenue."

Unlike solutions that focus only on compliance tracking or vulnerability reporting, Cynomi enables MSPs and MSSPs to operate the full cybersecurity lifecycle, from assessment and continuous monitoring to remediation, compliance management, evidence collection, and security-led revenue growth—within a single multi-tenant platform built exclusively for the channel.

With this release, Cynomi is extending its leadership as the Security Growth Platform for service providers, helping MSP and MSSP partners deliver continuous security governance, increase operational efficiency, and grow cybersecurity revenue across every client they serve.

Cynomi's new integrations, Scheduled Scans, and Files Repository are available now. To learn more about the Cynomi platform, visit www.cynomi.com/platform. Request a demonstration of the platform here.

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence, with the decision-making logic of an experienced security leader embedded into every workflow. Purpose-built for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO consultancies, Cynomi helps service providers deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services across every client and every maturity level. By combining complete security program management with portfolio-level revenue insights, Cynomi turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, profitable growth engine that improves margins, standardizes delivery, strengthens client trust, and uncovers new recurring revenue opportunities. To learn more, visit www.cynomi.com.