Applied Biologics Announces Completion of Translational Research Supporting the Biologic Performance of XWRAP®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced completion of a translational research study evaluating the impact of placental tissue processing methodologies on wound healing biology.

The study evaluated XWRAP®, the Company’s proprietary processed placental tissue allograft, and a conventionally processed placental tissue comparator in a rodent excisional wound model. The research was designed to evaluate wound-healing trajectories, inflammatory remodeling, cellular proliferation, and tissue resolution following treatment.

Results demonstrated favorable effects associated with XWRAP across multiple biologic measures of wound healing, including cellular proliferation, inflammatory remodeling, and progression toward wound resolution relative to a conventionally processed placental tissue comparator.

“XWRAP was developed based on the belief that manufacturing and processing methodologies matter,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “These findings provide additional scientific support for that concept and reinforce the importance of understanding the biologic impact of processing on wound healing.”

Britt continued, “The findings contribute to the growing body of scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP and further support the concept that placental tissue products should not necessarily be viewed as biologically equivalent.”

The study was led by Joydeep Basu, PhD, Vice President of Research and Development at Applied Biologics.

“Successful wound healing involves a complex interaction of inflammation, cellular proliferation, extracellular matrix remodeling, and tissue resolution,” said Dr. Basu. “These findings provide important insight into how processing methodologies may influence wound-healing biology and overall tissue repair.”

The Company intends to present the findings at future scientific meetings and pursue publication of the research.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound covering intended for the management of chronic wounds. Applied Biologics continues to evaluate XWRAP through prospective clinical research programs designed to generate meaningful clinical evidence regarding patient outcomes.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine. Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative biologic therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.