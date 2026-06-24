Cloudastructure Expands Commercial Organization to Capture Growing Enterprise Demand

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI), a provider of AI-powered surveillance, remote monitoring, and cloud-based security analytics, today announced the expansion of its commercial organization to support growing enterprise demand across its core and emerging markets. Over the past 30 days, the Company has increased the size of its direct sales organization by more than 30%, strengthening its ability to pursue opportunities and support customers across multiple industry verticals.

The enhanced team will support the full customer lifecycle, from lead development and solution design through implementation support and customer growth initiatives. In addition, the team is positioned to convert a growing pipeline of opportunities across multifamily housing, logistics, transportation, commercial properties, and other markets where operators are turning to prioritizing proactive AI-driven security solutions. The investment further supports Cloudastructure’s land-and-expand strategy, which has driven continued adoption within existing enterprise accounts alongside new customer acquisition efforts.

“We are experiencing growing interest in our platform across multiple markets, and strengthening our commercial organization is a natural next step in scaling the business,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. “Our platform is proving effective across multifamily, logistics, commercial, and infrastructure environments, and we believe the market opportunity is substantial. This investment strengthens our ability to engage prospective customers, support existing clients, and execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

The recent additions across customer-facing commercial functions form part of a broader investment in the infrastructure required to support enterprise growth, including sales engineering, customer success, and implementation support. Cloudastructure believes that as demand for AI-powered security solutions continues to grow, maintaining the organizational capacity to develop, deploy, and support customer relationships at scale will be an important component of the Company’s long-term growth strategy.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com