AtWork Tulsa Now Open, Making a Difference for Local Job Seekers and Employers

TULSA, Okla., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork®, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, is open in Tulsa at 5404 South Memorial Drive across from Memorial Park Cemetery, marking the brand’s second in Oklahoma. AtWork Tulsa is owned and operated by franchise partners Josee Minero and husband-wife duo, John and Melanie Anderson.

With nearly 40 years of experience in the staffing industry, Josee Minero brings deep expertise and a proven track record to AtWork Tulsa. A longtime AtWork franchisee, she launched her first location in Southern California more than eight years ago and has since expanded the brand’s footprint into Missouri, Florida and now Tulsa.

John Anderson, a Tulsa native and seasoned franchise consultant and broker, brings a strong entrepreneurial background to the partnership, previously playing a key role in supporting new AtWork franchisees nationwide. He met his wife and business partner, Melanie, early in his career in mortgage banking before transitioning into franchising and small business ownership. Together, the Andersons and Josee Minero blend local insight with industry experience to deliver exceptional staffing solutions to the Tulsa community.

“For me, this new role is about more than just filling jobs. It’s about helping people find positions where they can really shine,” said Anderson. “When someone’s skills and values match the right opportunity, they do more than show up. They thrive. Seeing that happen strengthens teams, supports local businesses and makes our community stronger.”

“With decades of expertise in the staffing industry and experience growing multiple AtWork locations, I’ve seen firsthand how matching the right people to the right roles not only helps businesses thrive but also creates meaningful opportunities for employees,” added Minero. “Together, we are committed to bringing that same impact to the Tulsa community.”

For more than three decades, AtWork’s mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts over 30,000 individuals to work each year in manufacturing, administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation’s largest and most recognizable companies.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Oklahoma with a second AtWork location, serving the needs of this dynamic and growing community,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork is committed to connecting job seekers and employers through authentic, personalized service, and the proven leadership and people-first approach of our franchise partners make them the perfect team to advance our mission in this region.”

AtWork Tulsa is located at:

5404 South Memorial Dr., Suite D

Tulsa OK, 74145

(918) 221-7654

For more information, visit atwork.com/tulsa-ok.

ABOUT ATWORK:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses find dependable talent and helping people find meaningful work. AtWork provides comprehensive workforce solutions, including temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hire services, supporting companies across a wide range of industries nationwide. AtWork delivers its staffing solutions through two distinct channels: its legacy brand, AtWork Personnel--focusing on commercial staffing (light industrial and clerical), and AtWork Professional--placing skilled professionals in areas such as accounting and finance, engineering, information technology, and other professional-level roles. AtWork is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to Work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise. AtWork’s strong growth and franchisee support have secured its place on Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises for eight consecutive years, along with induction into the FBR Hall of Fame for more than 10 years of outstanding performance. For more information about AtWork, visit AtWork.com.

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Halleigh Woods

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