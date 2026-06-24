Software Composition Analysis Market to Hit USD 2,140.72 Million by 2035 as Open-Source Security Risks Intensify | SNS Insider

Austin, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Software Composition Analysis Market was valued at USD 382.34 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2,140.72 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.93% during 2026–2035.

The global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations increasingly rely on open-source software components to accelerate application development while facing growing software supply chain security risks. The market is also being driven by the widespread adoption of DevSecOps practices, increasing cyberattacks targeting open-source ecosystems, expanding regulatory requirements for software transparency, and growing demand for automated vulnerability management across modern application environments.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Solution segment dominated the Software Composition Analysis Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 64% of total market revenue due to the growing enterprise investment in automated vulnerability detection, dependency mapping, license compliance management, policy enforcement, and SBOM generation capabilities. The Services segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for implementation support, vulnerability management consulting, and policy development globally.

By Deployment

The Cloud segment accounted for approximately 52% of market revenue in 2025 as cloud-based SCA platforms provide continuous vulnerability database updates, simplified deployment, scalable repository coverage, and seamless integration with modern software development environments. The On-Premise segment is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period as government agencies, defense organizations, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure operators increasingly require on-premise deployment models to address data sovereignty, source code confidentiality, and regulatory compliance requirements.

By Enterprise Size

The Large Enterprises segment held the largest market share of approximately 55.24% in 2025 as large organizations maintain extensive application portfolios containing thousands of open-source dependencies, creating significant demand for enterprise-grade software composition analysis solutions that support governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance initiatives. The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing category owing to the growing awareness of open-source security risks globally.

By End Use

The IT & Telecom segment dominated the market in 2025 due to extensive use of open-source frameworks, libraries, APIs, and development platforms across software companies and telecommunications providers globally. The Healthcare segment is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to regulatory requirements surrounding medical device cybersecurity, electronic health record systems, healthcare software applications, and FDA software transparency initiatives.

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Regional Insights

North America dominated the global Software Composition Analysis Market in 2025, supported by advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, widespread DevSecOps adoption, strong regulatory frameworks, and the presence of major software security vendors.

The U.S. Software Composition Analysis Market was valued at approximately USD 100.52 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 552.89 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 18.35%. The United States remains the world's most significant market due to extensive enterprise software development activity, strong federal cybersecurity mandates, growing SBOM adoption requirements, and the presence of leading vendors such as Synopsys, Snyk, Sonatype, Veracode, and GitHub.

The Europe Software Composition Analysis Market is estimated to be USD 0.41 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.58 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.42% during 2026–2035. Europe continues to experience strong growth driven by the EU Cyber Resilience Act, GDPR security requirements, NIS2 compliance initiatives, and increasing software supply chain security investments. Germany remains the region’s leading market owing to its advanced manufacturing, automotive software development, and enterprise cybersecurity ecosystem.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period. Expanding software development activities in China and India, increasing adoption of DevSecOps practices, growing cybersecurity investments, and strengthening regulatory requirements are accelerating market expansion. China remains the largest regional contributor, while India continues to emerge as a high-growth market driven by its rapidly expanding IT services industry.

Open-Source Security Risks and Regulatory SBOM Requirements Accelerate Market Growth

The widespread adoption of open-source software across modern application development environments is creating unprecedented demand for software composition analysis solutions. Enterprise applications increasingly rely on hundreds of direct and transitive open-source dependencies, making manual vulnerability management impractical and driving demand for automated software supply chain security tools.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Software Composition Analysis Market Report:

Synopsys Inc. (Black Duck)

Snyk Ltd.

Sonatype Inc.

Veracode Inc. (Broadcom)

GitHub Inc. (Microsoft)

FOSSA Inc.

WhiteSource Software Ltd. (Mend)

Flexera Software LLC

Checkmarx Ltd.

JFrog Ltd.

Anchore Inc.

GitLab Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Contrast Security Inc.

Apiiro Security Ltd.

Socket Security Inc.

Phylum Inc.

Semgrep Inc.

Endor Labs Inc.

Cycode Ltd.

Recent Developments

2024: GitHub expanded its Advanced Security platform with enhanced dependency review, secret scanning, and organization-wide security overview capabilities, providing comprehensive visibility into open-source vulnerability exposure across enterprise repositories.

GitHub expanded its Advanced Security platform with enhanced dependency review, secret scanning, and organization-wide security overview capabilities, providing comprehensive visibility into open-source vulnerability exposure across enterprise repositories. 2024: Snyk launched AI-powered code security enhancements through Deep Code AI, integrating static application security testing and software composition analysis findings into a unified developer workflow.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

SOFTWARE SUPPLY CHAIN SECURITY & OPEN-SOURCE RISK ASSESSMENT – helps you understand dependency vulnerability exposure, software supply chain attack vectors, open-source governance frameworks, and enterprise risk management strategies.

– helps you understand dependency vulnerability exposure, software supply chain attack vectors, open-source governance frameworks, and enterprise risk management strategies. SBOM COMPLIANCE & REGULATORY FRAMEWORK ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate evolving Software Bill of Materials requirements, cybersecurity regulations, government procurement standards, and compliance-driven investment opportunities.

– helps you evaluate evolving Software Bill of Materials requirements, cybersecurity regulations, government procurement standards, and compliance-driven investment opportunities. AI-POWERED VULNERABILITY PRIORITIZATION & REACHABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you assess emerging AI-driven security capabilities, exploitability analysis, false-positive reduction technologies, and automated remediation workflows.

– helps you assess emerging AI-driven security capabilities, exploitability analysis, false-positive reduction technologies, and automated remediation workflows. DEVSECOPS, CI/CD & SECURE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT TRACKER – helps you identify opportunities associated with developer-centric security integration, shift-left practices, automated security testing, and continuous compliance management.

– helps you identify opportunities associated with developer-centric security integration, shift-left practices, automated security testing, and continuous compliance management. INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC OPEN-SOURCE SECURITY ADOPTION ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover growth opportunities across IT & telecom, healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure sectors.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities across IT & telecom, healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure sectors. NEXT-GENERATION SOFTWARE COMPOSITION ANALYSIS INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge future advancements in software supply chain security, container security, infrastructure-as-code analysis, AI-assisted remediation, and software transparency technologies shaping the market through 2035.

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Software Composition Analysis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 382.34 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 2,140.72 Million CAGR CAGR of 18.93% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises)

• By End Use (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Retail & E-Commerce, Automotive, Healthcare, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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