Supply Chain Growth Index Reports Pipeline Efficiency Rebounds Across Every Performance Level

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier go-to-market (GTM) consulting group for supply chain, logistics, and freight technology companies, reveals a 453% quarter-over-quarter increase in median Logistics Growth Efficiency Ratio (LGER) to $22.3 in the Q1 2026 Supply Chain Growth Index (SCGI). For the first time since the index launched, every performance segment improved simultaneously, signaling increased pipeline generation per marketing dollar across the industry.

The LGER measures dollars of qualified pipeline created per dollar of total go-to-market spend. It is the SCGI's primary benchmark for marketing and demand generation performance.

"The 453% increase in median LGER this quarter is a powerful indicator that logistics organizations are moving beyond vanity metrics and applying the rigor of AEO and earned media to drive measurable pipeline value,” said Kara Brown, CEO, LeadCoverage. “This performance shift proves that the companies willing to benchmark and adapt are the ones that will dominate the freight market in 2026."

Key findings from the Q1 2026 Supply Chain Growth Index include:

Median LGER: $22.39, up 453% from Q4 2025 ($4.95), approaching the Q3 2025 level of $26.68

25th Percentile LGER improved 558% quarter-over-quarter

75th Percentile LGER improved 272%; Mean LGER reached $100.97, up 355%

Q1 2026 is the first quarter in which every statistical segment of the LGER distribution improved at the same time

Top-performing programs shared three traits: participation in industry benchmarks and thought leadership, consistent earned media and PR activity, and sustained investment in SEO and AEO





Q1 2026 saw sustained manufacturing expansion and 30% higher spot rates year-over-year. Meanwhile, capacity constraints from new FMCSA regulations, geopolitical disruptions like the Strait of Hormuz, and tempered global trade forecasts increased pressure on procurement timelines.

Companies that entered Q1 2026 with established marketing programs and demand generation infrastructure produced more pipeline during the quarter. Meanwhile, programs in early stages of ramp-up showed lower LGER readings, which LeadCoverage attributes to incomplete attribution tracking and limited program maturity.

The Q1 2026 report also addresses the Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, which held that freight brokers can be held liable under state law for negligent carrier selection. For 3PLs and freight brokers, the ruling increases the importance of brand reputation in shipper and carrier relationships.

The full Supply Chain Growth Index Q1 2026 report is available at info.leadcoverage.com/scgi.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

michaela.d@leadcoverage.com