HoneyBook Study Finds Photographers' Biggest Challenge Is Managing Client Bookings

San Francisco, California, USA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New HoneyBook data shows the booking stage, from first inquiry to confirmed date, is where a simple tool to handle the client back-and-forth makes the biggest difference.

HoneyBook, the leading client flow management platform for photographers, today released the results of a new study that reveals the top challenges photographers face. More than a third of professional photographers, 36%, say the scheduling back-and-forth that follows a client inquiry is the single biggest challenge in their workflow, and 30.4% say they can't respond to inquiries fast enough to secure the booking, according to the study, which surveyed 425 U.S. professional photographers.

The findings point to a clear conclusion: for most photographers, bookings are won or lost long before the camera comes out.

The bottleneck is speed and coordination at the moment of inquiry. Nearly one-third of photographers (30.4%) lose out on bookings because they can't reply to inquiries fast enough, and the manual scheduling that follows (proposing times, confirming details, rescheduling) is the top workflow pain for 36% of the field.

Responding to inquiries often happens while photographers are on the move, with 63.8% relying on their phones for client-facing work. Some 95% of photographers handle business-critical tasks from their phones while on a shoot, 44.5% say they're racing to answer inquiries before a competitor does, and 35.1% reschedule calendar events straight from their phone.

Booking management, for a photographer, is a mobile, real-time job, not something handled later at a desk.

A confirmed date is only the start. For 63.5% of photographers, every booking carries two to three separate payment milestones, so each new client spawns multiple follow-up cycles (deposits, balances, reminders) on top of scheduling and contracts. Yet only 5.2% have fully integrated post-shoot workflows, meaning roughly 95% are manually bridging the tools that move a client from inquiry to delivery. The result is the same friction, repeated for every client.

"Photographers build their business to be behind the camera, but the work that decides whether a client books them happens before the shoot takes place – it's answering an inquiry while you're on set, the back-and-forth to settle on a date, the proposal and deposit that follow,” said Oz Alon, CEO and co-founder of HoneyBook. “Those moments are the client's first real experience, so they're part of the craft, not admin to rush through. We built HoneyBook's booking tools so a photographer can answer an inquiry, send the proposal, and confirm the date in one place and in their own voice, instead of stitching it together across separate apps between shoots. We're not here to take that relationship off their hands. We're here to give them command of it."

HoneyBook for Photographers brings the entire client flow into one place, from inquiry and scheduling to booking, contracts, and payments, so the back-and-forth that so often costs photographers the date happens in one connected system instead of being stitched together across separate apps and inboxes. Scheduling and follow-ups the photographer sets up once, in their own words, handle the booking back-and-forth, while the relationship stays personal: the photographer keeps command of the booking, without losing the human touch.

About the study

HoneyBook Photographer Focus Study, Q2 FY26. Findings are based on a survey of N=425 U.S.-based professional photographers. Figures drawn from sub-samples are noted as such where cited.

About HoneyBook

HoneyBook is the leading client flow management platform that makes it easy for independent business owners to sell and deliver their services online. Offering powerful tools for communication, contracts, invoicing, payments, and more, the platform puts independent professionals in control of their process and client experience. HoneyBook is trusted by over 100,000 service-based businesses in the United States and Canada that have booked more than $10 billion in business on the platform. The company has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, with remote staff worldwide. Learn more at HoneyBook.com.





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