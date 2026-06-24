Yooz Powers AP Automation for Blue Water Development Corporation’s Expanding Hospitality Portfolio

DALLAS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooz, an AI-powered finance platform leader, today announced that Blue Water Development Corporation has scaled its accounts payable operations with Yooz as third-party hospitality management company expanded from 13 properties to 69 properties and now manages 106 entities through the platform.

Headquartered in Ocean City, Maryland, Blue Water owns, operates, and manages campgrounds, resorts, and hotels across the United States on behalf of independent property owners, private investors, and institutional owners, including publicly traded organizations with their own compliance and reporting requirements. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years, and since implementing Yooz in 2020, it has maintained centralized oversight of its AP operations while scaling to meet increasing demand. Today, Blue Water processes 4,000 to 5,000 invoices each month through Yooz.

As a third-party manager, Blue Water is accountable not only to its own internal operations but to the external owners whose assets it manages. Each of those with distinct financial controls, reporting expectations, and audit requirements. Before Yooz, Blue Water managed accounts payable through a largely manual, decentralized process. Invoices were received through multiple channels and routed among teams for review and approval, which made it challenging to maintain consistent visibility and track invoice status across the organization. As Blue Water continued to grow, the increasing volume and complexity of invoices, spread across entities with separate ownership structures and varying compliance obligations, created opportunities to streamline processes, improve visibility, and reduce administrative effort.

With Yooz, Blue Water centralized invoice intake and approval management within its corporate AP team and standardized workflows across the organization. Automated routing sends invoices to the right approvers based on property, entity, vendor type, dollar threshold, GL code and other business rules, helping speed approvals without weakening financial controls.

“Yooz has become a cornerstone of our financial operations,” said Kristen Gerhart, Treasurer at Blue Water Development Corporation. “We’ve outgrown other business software platforms over the years, but Yooz has remained a constant for us. The platform has grown alongside our business and continues to support where we're headed.”

As Blue Water's portfolio has continued to expand, including properties owned by publicly traded organizations, the company has navigated greater operational complexity and increasingly rigorous compliance requirements. Yooz provides the visibility, documentation and financial controls Blue Water needs to maintain a clear audit trail while keeping invoices moving efficiently through the approval process.

Blue Water's growth reflects the rising role of AP automation in multi-entity, third-party management environments where multi-entity organizations must scale finance operations without sacrificing visibility, governance or efficiency to the owners they serve.

“Blue Water is exactly the kind of high-growth company Yooz is built to support,” said Laurent Charpentier, CEO of Yooz. “As organizations expand, finance operations can’t depend on manual handoffs, disconnected approvals or processes that only work at a smaller scale. Yooz gives teams the workflow flexibility, real-time visibility and audit-ready control they need to reduce friction, keep invoices moving and build finance operations that can grow with the business."

Blue Water plans to expand its use of Yooz, including YoozPay , to streamline payment approvals and reduce administrative complexity across its growing portfolio.

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, safest, most powerful and easiest to use AI-powered financial process automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed, and fraud protection to more than 7,000 customers and 600,000 users worldwide, enabling organizations to achieve Lean Financial Operations™ and accelerate growth and profitability. Visit us at getyooz.com

About Blue Water