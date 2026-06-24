ASICID Simplifies Crypto Mining With New Plug-and-Play Systems

HONG KONG, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrency mining continues to evolve into a global industry, technical complexity remains one of the biggest barriers preventing wider participation. ASICID Inc., a manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining hardware, believes that barrier can be significantly reduced.





The company today announced the availability of its new IDMINER Series, a lineup of plug-and-play cryptocurrency mining systems designed to simplify deployment while delivering high-performance mining capabilities for both home users and professional operators.

Traditional mining hardware often requires extensive configuration, software optimization, and networking expertise before becoming operational. According to ASICID, the IDMINER Series was developed to eliminate much of that complexity by delivering pre-configured systems that can begin mining within minutes.

"Our vision is to make cryptocurrency mining more accessible without compromising performance," said Danny Kwan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at ASICID. "Mining hardware has traditionally been designed primarily for technically experienced users. We wanted to create systems that are easy to deploy while still delivering the performance demanded by today's mining market."

The new product family includes three systems:

IDMINER HomeRack

ASICID's flagship platform is engineered for high-performance mining environments and delivers:

Bitcoin Hashrate: 9,600 TH/s

Litecoin/Dogecoin Hashrate: 3,200 GH/s

Power Configuration: 4 × 1300W



IDMINER 2

Designed to balance performance and efficiency:

Bitcoin Hashrate: 2,400 TH/s

Litecoin/Dogecoin Hashrate: 800 GH/s

Power Consumption: 1300W



IDMINER 1

A compact mining system designed for accessible deployment:

Bitcoin Hashrate: 1,150 TH/s

Litecoin/Dogecoin Hashrate: 350 GH/s

Power Consumption: 700W



All ASICID mining systems are shipped pre-configured and support both WiFi and Ethernet connectivity. Users can connect to their preferred mining pool or select ASICID's proprietary zero-fee mining pool.

The company says the simplified deployment process enables users to begin mining by connecting power, establishing an internet connection, and entering mining pool credentials.

Beyond ease of use, ASICID also emphasizes energy-efficient operation, advanced thermal management, and comprehensive factory testing as core elements of the product design process.

Industry analysts continue to identify ease of deployment, energy efficiency, and operational reliability as increasingly important factors as cryptocurrency mining expands beyond traditional industrial environments and attracts a broader user base.

ASICID oversees the complete product lifecycle for its mining systems, including research and development, hardware engineering, assembly, thermal testing, quality assurance, and international logistics.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with additional operations in the United States, the company serves customers ranging from individual mining enthusiasts to professional-scale mining operations worldwide.

As digital asset ecosystems continue to mature, ASICID believes user-friendly hardware solutions will play an increasingly important role in broadening participation in cryptocurrency mining.

For more information about ASICID and the IDMINER Series, visit www.asicid.com.

About ASICID

ASICID designs, develops, manufactures, tests, and distributes energy-efficient cryptocurrency mining equipment worldwide. The company manages the full production process, including research and development, hardware engineering, assembly, thermal testing, quality assurance, and global logistics. ASICID serves customers ranging from home miners to professional mining operations with a focus on performance, reliability, and ease of deployment.