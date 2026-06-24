Amid Rising Input Costs and Market Uncertainty, Growers Edge Taps Ag Financing Expert to Expand Capital Access for Farmers

Growers Edge Input Financing allows small and medium-sized retailers and manufacturers to remain competitive with larger retailers, by allowing them to offer instant access to cost-competitive capital, while assuming no risk.

Growers Edge has onboarded more than 120 ag retailers and manufacturers since launching in 2025.

JOHNSTON, Iowa, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge , a financial technology firm that provides modern financial products and data-driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders, announced today that Michael Hoffstatter has joined the company as Managing Director, Input Financing . Hoffstatter will spearhead the continued expansion of Growers Edge's financing solutions across agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and strategic partners.

Small- and medium-sized agriculture retailers and manufacturers face several hurdles when offering financing options to farmers seeking capital. The Grower’s Edge Input Financing program overcomes these hurdles, helping retailers drive more revenue with a white-labeled and seamless financing option.

Available since 2025, the Growers Edge Input Financing platform provides ag retailers and manufacturers an easy-to-implement, secure, 360° financing program that includes application, credit decisioning, funding, loan management, billing, and collection.

“Independent ag retailers and manufacturers need to find ways to stay competitive with their much larger counterparts,” said Hoffstatter. “In addition to retailer’s challenges, farmers are navigating market uncertainty and rising costs, requiring access to the right capital at the right time. Input Financing from Growers Edge helps both of those groups stay competitive and grow.”

Hoffstatter joins the Growers Edge Input Financing team at a time of great growth, with more than 120 ag retailers and manufacturers already on the platform.

About Michael Hoffstatter

Michael Hoffstatter is an ag-financing veteran with decades of experience working with agricultural retailers, producers, manufacturers, dealers, and credit teams to improve farmers’ access to growth capital. Prior to joining Growers Edge, Hoffstatter was Division Finance Manager for Kubota Tractor Corporation’s Western Division. He was also a Wholesale Credit Analyst at John Deere, where he supported over $500 million in dealer financing, and then later moved into Aftermarket Management and Senior Marketing roles before becoming Area Sales Manager for Agribusiness. He began his career in commercial banking, holding credit and lending roles with Quad City Bank & Trust and First State Bank of Illinois, where he built a strong foundation in commercial underwriting, risk analysis, and relationship management with agricultural clientele.

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge provides modern financial products and data-driven tools that help forward-thinking agriculture retailers, manufacturers, and lenders reduce their growers' risks and costs when adopting newer innovative solutions and practices. The company's Crop Plan Warranty and input financing solutions are trusted by dozens of retailers and manufacturers to assist hundreds of growers affordably purchase their products and guarantee yields on nearly one million acres of cropland.

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