Carbonwave’s Sarga Agriscience Partners with Growers Edge to Launch Performance-Backed Biological Program for Tomato Growers

JONHSTON, Iowa, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge , a financial technology firm that provides modern financial products and data-driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders, and Sarga Agriscience , a division of Carbonwave that produces seaweed-based biological fertilizers that boost yields, today announced a new partnership.

Growers face increasing pressure to improve yields while managing rising input costs and operational uncertainty. They’re open to adopting new tools, like biological crop inputs, but perceived risk and product variability often hold them back.

Together, Sarga Agriscience and Growers Edge launched a performance-backed program that reduces financial risk for tomato growers. Through a “pay-when-it-works” model, growers can apply Sarga Agriscience’s biological crop input with no upfront cost and only pay when yield improvements fully cover the input’s cost. If results fall short, growers owe nothing.

“Every season and especially in the biologicals space, growers face challenging decisions as they evaluate performance claims around products with unclear compositions and benefits,” said Jonas Kunz, Business Unit Director at Carbonwave’s Sarga Agriscience. “We’ve found that no level of testing, even with corporate partners in the 100+ Accelerator Program or with the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, generates more trust than this model. We simply say, ‘Try it, and pay us when it works.’”

For two years, Sarga Agriscience has demonstrated equivalent yield increases of $1,000 USD per acre. Still, many growers seek greater certainty before adoption. By pairing Sarga Agriscience’s sustainable product with Growers Edge’s performance-backed model, the partnership gives growers a no-risk way to make more confident input decisions.

“Growers shouldn’t have to take on additional risk to try new technologies,” said Elena Bell, Director of Sustainability at Growers Edge. “By aligning payment with actual on-farm performance, this program gives growers a clear, measurable way to evaluate the input from Sarga Agriscience in their own fields.”

The program will be available to tomato growers for the 2026 growing season, with enrollment open through May 31. Growers interested in participating can contact Sarga Agriscience at ssantiago@carbonwave.com or visit their program page for more information.

For more information on similar offerings from Growers Edge, visit growersedge.com .

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge provides modern financial products and data-driven tools that help forward-thinking agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders reduce their growers' risks and costs when adopting newer, innovative solutions and practices. The company's crop plan warranties and input financing solutions are trusted by dozens of retailers and manufacturers to assist hundreds of growers and guarantee yields on over one million acres of cropland. For more information on offerings from Growers Edge, visit growersedge.com.