Canon Digital Press Designs Win Red Dot Awards

Melville, NY, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that two Canon commercial printers–the varioPRINT iX1700 sheetfed inkjet digital press and Colorado XL-series large-format hybrid printers–received a prestigious Red Dot Design Award: Product Design 2026, building on their iF Design Award wins in Germany.

The varioPRINT iX1700 inkjet press, developed by Canon Inc., is a high-speed digital press capable of handling up to 165 LTR and 73 B-size four-color images per minute. By combining a high-definition printhead with an ink circulation mechanism that supports high-density water-based polymer ink, the system is designed to help reduce downtime while delivering high print quality with offset-like results. Navigation lights indicate the location of issues, enabling operators to intuitively identify required tasks without referring to the user interface. The flat top surface can also be used as an ad hoc workspace. A large window enables real-time monitoring of internal printing operations.

Developed by Canon Production Printing, the high-performance Colorado XL7 3.4-meter roll-to-roll and hybrid UVgel systems effortlessly handle flexible and rigid media, featuring a 1,141 sq ft/hour Production mode and a 753 sq ft/hour Quality mode. The design streamlines operator interaction through clearly structured touchpoints. Other notable features include Piezo Acoustic Integrated Nozzle Technology (PAINT) for automated nozzle correction , the TRIdrive vacuum belt system for precise, unattended media feeding , and DynamicMotion Control, which actively recalibrates printhead positioning on-the-fly.

About the Red Dot Design Award

Organized by Switzerland-based Red Dot Award AG and established in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is among the world’s largest design competitions. Award-winning designs are chosen in three divisions–Product Design, Brand & Communication Design, and Design Concept This year, entries from 61 countries and regions were evaluated by internationally renowned design specialists under nine criteria including innovation, functionality, quality, and ergonomics.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa .

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† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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