Four Inc. Awarded NASA SEWP VI Contract, Expanding Access to Innovative Technology Solutions Across the Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Inc., a leading public sector technology provider and current SEWP V contract holder, announced today that it has been selected as an initial awardee under the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), with formal awards forthcoming.

SEWP VI is one of the federal government's premier acquisition vehicles for information technology products and services, providing federal agencies with a streamlined procurement pathway for advanced technology solutions. The award reinforces Four Inc.'s commitment to helping technology manufacturers, value-added resellers (VARs), and public sector customers accelerate mission outcomes through simplified access to innovative solutions.

"Being selected as a SEWP VI contract holder is a significant achievement for Four Inc. and reflects our continued investment in delivering exceptional value to our partners and government customers," said David Stewart, President and CEO of Four Inc. "SEWP VI extends our ability to connect agencies with the technologies they need while providing our OEM and reseller partners with a trusted, efficient route to market."

Through SEWP VI, Four Inc. will continue to support federal civilian, defense, intelligence, and other government organizations with access to a broad portfolio of technology solutions spanning cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud, data analytics, IT operations, digital modernization, and emerging technologies.

For technology manufacturers, the contract provides an established pathway to federal opportunities through Four Inc.'s specialized public sector distribution model. For reseller partners, Four Inc. provides the federal procurement expertise, financing solutions, and distribution support needed to pursue government opportunities – whether acting as the SEWP VI prime or serving as a distributor through another contract - empowering partners to accelerate growth in the government market.

The award further strengthens Four Inc.'s position as a trusted public sector technology provider, leveraging deep expertise in contract vehicles, channel development, demand generation, and deal lifecycle management to help partners successfully navigate the complexities of government procurement.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a premier technology provider enabling government customers streamlined access to mission-critical IT while helping OEMs and partners win and grow in the Public Sector. Backed by industry expertise, value-add solutions and distribution, and seamless partnership, Four Inc. delivers lasting value across the entire government technology ecosystem.

Media Contact

marketing@fourinc.com