Four Inc. Partners with BMC Software to Deliver AI-Driven IT Operations, Automation, and Modernization Solutions to State and Local Organizations

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Inc. has been named a SLED technology provider for BMC, a global leader in AI-driven IT operations, automation, and enterprise software solutions. Under this agreement, BMC’s portfolio of IT management, workflow orchestration, hybrid cloud, and mainframe modernization solutions will be available to State, Local, Higher Education, Tribal, and Non-Profit through Four Inc.'s OMNIA Partners, The Interlocal Purchasing Systems (TIPS), Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract vehicles and its network of channel partners. This collaboration combines Four Inc.'s expertise in delivering innovative solutions to the public sector with BMC’s portfolio of solutions designed to help organizations improve operational visibility, automate critical processes, and support long-term IT transformation initiatives.

BMC helps state, local, higher education, tribal, and non-profit agencies streamline operations across hybrid and cloud environments through workflow orchestration, application automation, DevOps enablement, and infrastructure management solutions. Its technology supports organizations looking to reduce manual processes, improve service delivery, and gain greater control across increasingly distributed IT environments.

In addition, BMC provides modernization capabilities that help organizations evolve legacy and mainframe systems while maintaining the scalability, reliability, and security required for day-to-day operations. Through AI-powered operations and intelligent automation, agencies can improve efficiency, strengthen resiliency, and better support evolving mission and constituent needs.

“We are excited to enable our channel to bring BMC’s automation and orchestration solutions to SLED organizations seeking to accelerate modernization and mission outcomes without compromising the security, stability, and performance they depend on,” said Chris Wilkinson, EVP of Sales at Four Inc.

BMC’s AI-driven solutions are available immediately via Four Inc.'s TIPS, OMES, NASPO, and OMNIA contract vehicles.

For more information, contact Four Inc. at sales@fourinc.com

About BMC

BMC Software, founded in 1980, is a global leader in AI-driven IT operations, automation, and enterprise software solutions that help organizations manage increasingly complex digital environments. The company enables government and enterprise customers to improve service delivery, optimize infrastructure performance, and streamline operations through intelligent automation, hybrid cloud management, and mainframe modernization capabilities. Supporting mission-critical environments across government and enterprise, BMC helps organizations reduce operational complexity, strengthen resilience, and accelerate long-term digital transformation initiatives.



Learn more at: BMC Software

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a respected Public Sector technology provider and has earned a place on Washington Technology’s Top 100 Government Contractors list for ten consecutive years. With deep expertise in the federal IT contracting landscape and a well-established network of technology manufacturers and partners, Four Inc. consistently delivers the right solutions and services to meet government needs. Through their proven experience and dedication towards their core values, they have earned the IT community’s respect and trust.

Media Inquiries

Marketing@fourinc.com