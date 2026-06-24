Expectations Rise for Another Nasdaq Record High as QuantRate Launches Free AI Stock Trading Bot to Capitalize on Technology Sector Momentum

London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor optimism surrounding the U.S. technology sector continues to strengthen as the Nasdaq Composite remains near record territory, fueled by accelerating artificial intelligence adoption, robust corporate earnings, and sustained investment in digital infrastructure.









Market analysts increasingly expect the Nasdaq to challenge and potentially surpass previous all-time highs in the coming months, supported by strong demand for AI-related technologies and continued capital inflows into leading technology companies.

Recent market data show that the Nasdaq Composite has maintained its position near historic highs after surpassing the 27,000-point level earlier this month. The technology-heavy index continues to outperform many global equity benchmarks as investors seek exposure to long-term AI-driven growth opportunities.

Against this backdrop, QuantRate , an AI-powered quantitative investment platform, today announced the launch of its free AI stock trading bot, designed to help investors identify opportunities across the rapidly evolving technology sector.

Artificial Intelligence Continues to Drive Technology Market Expansion

The global AI boom has reshaped investment strategies over the past year, creating significant momentum across sectors including semiconductor manufacturing, cloud computing, enterprise software, and digital infrastructure.

Industry research indicates that technology companies remain among the primary beneficiaries of rising AI adoption, with major corporations increasing investments in advanced computing capabilities, machine learning infrastructure, and enterprise automation solutions.

As artificial intelligence moves from experimental deployment to large-scale commercial implementation, investors are increasingly focusing on companies with sustainable revenue models, strong cash flow generation, and measurable AI integration strategies.

This shift has accelerated demand for data-driven investment tools capable of identifying emerging opportunities within the technology sector while adapting to changing market conditions.

QuantRate Introduces Free AI Stock Trading Technology for Modern Investors

To address the growing complexity of financial markets, QuantRate has developed an advanced AI stock trading bot that combines artificial intelligence, quantitative analysis, and real-time market intelligence.

The platform continuously evaluates multiple market factors, including:

U.S. technology stock performance

Corporate earnings and financial reports

Artificial intelligence industry developments

Institutional capital flows

Technical trend indicators

Portfolio risk management signals

Using machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics, the system is designed to identify potential market opportunities while helping investors make more informed trading decisions.

Unlike traditional manual stock screening methods, AI-powered quantitative trading systems can process large volumes of market data around the clock, enabling faster responses to market developments and emerging trends.

As volatility increases across high-growth technology sectors, many investors are turning to automated trading solutions to improve efficiency and maintain disciplined investment strategies.

Growing Investor Interest in AI-Powered Trading Platforms

The rapid expansion of financial technology has accelerated global adoption of AI investment tools and automated trading systems.

Investors increasingly search for solutions such as:

AI stock trading robots

Automated stock trading software

Artificial intelligence investing platforms

Quantitative trading systems

AI-powered stock analysis tools

Technology stock investment strategies

Smart portfolio management solutions

Machine learning-based investment platforms

QuantRate’s decision to offer its AI stock trading bot free of charge aims to lower barriers to entry and provide broader access to institutional-grade quantitative investment technology.

The platform offers customizable strategy frameworks and portfolio insights tailored to different investment objectives, helping both new and experienced investors navigate evolving market conditions.

Long-Term Technology Sector Growth Outlook Remains Strong

While short-term market fluctuations remain inevitable, many analysts continue to view the technology sector as one of the strongest long-term growth opportunities in global financial markets.

From generative AI and large language models to cloud computing, enterprise automation, and next-generation software solutions, artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide.

As companies accelerate digital transformation initiatives, technology leaders with scalable AI capabilities are expected to remain at the center of investor attention.

Market participants increasingly believe that technology stocks with strong innovation pipelines, expanding AI-related revenue streams, and resilient business models could continue benefiting from long-term structural growth trends.

Against this backdrop, AI-driven investment tools are becoming an increasingly important component of modern portfolio management and quantitative trading strategies.

About QuantRate

QuantRate is a financial technology company focused on developing next-generation artificial intelligence and quantitative investment solutions. Through advanced machine learning algorithms, big data analytics, and automated trading technologies, the company seeks to provide investors with intelligent tools designed to improve decision-making and investment efficiency.

QuantRate continues to expand its suite of AI-powered products, including stock trading bots, intelligent stock screening systems, quantitative strategy optimization tools, and portfolio risk management solutions.

Media Contact

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

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