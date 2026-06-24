Qualifacts Partners with Greater Reach CSB to Enhance Operations and Support Expansion of Behavioral Health Services Across Virginia

Nashville, Tenn. & Petersburg, Virg., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading technology partner for behavioral health and human services organizations, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Greater Reach Community Services Board (CSB), formerly District 19 Community Services Board, a Virginia-based provider of comprehensive behavioral health and social services.

Greater Reach CSB selected the Qualifacts Credible electronic health record (EHR) platform to transition from separate clinical and billing systems to a single, unified solution—reducing administrative burden, improving operational efficiency, and enabling scalable growth across the nine localities it serves.

With approximately 210 staff members delivering a broad continuum of care—including medical, children’s services, recovery and prevention programs, developmental disability services, crisis services, therapy, residential programs, permanent supportive housing, and substance use treatment—Greater Reach CSB required a flexible, configurable platform capable of supporting its complexity.

“We chose Qualifacts’ Credible because it gives us a single, flexible platform to optimize operations and reduce administrative burden across our organization—especially within our Developmental Disabilities programs,” said Terrelle Stewart, LPC, LSATP, Executive Director of Greater Reach CSB. “We’re excited to partner with Qualifacts to modernize our systems, support our continued growth, and expand access to high-quality care for the communities we serve.”

A Critical Need for Change

As Greater Reach CSB expanded its services—including a 24-bed residential facility, 60 permanent supportive housing slots (with plans to grow to 96), and an Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program providing medication delivery—the organization faced increasing operational complexity.

Managing separate systems for clinical documentation and billing created inefficiencies and time-consuming manual processes, particularly for Developmental Disabilities programs. Staff experienced a growing administrative burden, limiting their ability to focus on care delivery. The organization sought a unified, configurable platform that could streamline workflows while supporting Virginia-specific reporting and compliance requirements.

Why Qualifacts Was the Right Fit

Greater Reach CSB selected Credible for its ability to meet the organization’s operational, regulatory, and growth needs—while offering flexibility without costly customization.

Key factors influencing the decision include:

Transition to a single platform: Replaces dual systems for clinical and billing data with a seamless, integrated solution

Replaces dual systems for clinical and billing data with a seamless, integrated solution Configurable workflows: Enables Greater Reach CSB to adapt the system to evolving needs without additional customization costs

Enables Greater Reach CSB to adapt the system to evolving needs without additional customization costs Virginia state reporting expertise: Built-in support for DD ISP, CCS, and WAMS reporting, backed by Qualifacts’ experience working with CSBs across the state

Built-in support for DD ISP, CCS, and WAMS reporting, backed by Qualifacts’ experience working with CSBs across the state Peer validation: Positive feedback from other CSB partners—particularly regarding WAMS implementation—reinforced confidence in the platform

Positive feedback from other CSB partners—particularly regarding WAMS implementation—reinforced confidence in the platform Efficient contracting process: Qualifacts’ ability to support cooperative and rider agreements allowed the organization to bypass a lengthy RFP process and meet its timeline

Greater Reach CSB will leverage a comprehensive suite of Credible capabilities to support both clinical and operational excellence, including:

State reporting tools for Virginia compliance (DD ISP, CCS, WAMS)

Client portal to enhance client engagement

ODCB data lake connector for advanced analytics and reporting

Inovalon Claims and Remits, supporting 10,000 transactions and 7,000 monthly eligibility verifications

E-labs and e-prescribing to enhance clinical workflows

Connect module for Health Information Exchange (HIE) interoperability

Mobile enterprise capabilities to support field-based staff

Telehealth for 75 providers to expand access to care

Single sign-on (SSO) for secure, streamlined access

Wiley treatment planners and the Qualifacts iQ clinical documentation tools



The organization also selected additional resources to support care quality and clinical decision-making, including the Beyond Library, The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Illnesses (DSM-5) licenses, and secure data storage.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering flexible, scalable solutions that meet the real-world needs of community-based providers,” said Josh Scholler, Chief Executive Officer of Qualifacts. “Greater Reach CSB needed a platform that could simplify operations, support state compliance, and scale with their growth. Credible provides that foundation, enabling their teams to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time delivering critical services to the communities they serve.”

ABOUT GREATER REACH COMMUNITY SERVICES BOARD

Greater Reach Community Services Board serves nine localities in central Virginia, providing a broad range of behavioral health, developmental disability, and substance use services. With programs including crisis services, residential treatment, outpatient care, and supportive housing, Greater Reach CSB is dedicated to improving the well-being of individuals and families through accessible, community-based care.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we’re partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.