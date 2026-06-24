Vereigen Media Enhances B2B Event Registration Solutions to Deliver High-Intent, Conversion-Ready Attendees

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s competitive B2B landscape, filling an event is no longer enough. Success depends on attracting the right audience. As organizations invest in webinars, executive roundtables, and industry events, the challenge is not generating registrations but ensuring attendees align with ideal customer profiles and business objectives.

Recognizing this challenge that affects most of the marketers worldwide, Vereigen Media today announced significant enhancements to its event registration services, designed to help B2B marketers to connect with verified potential profiles that drive measurable outcomes. Built on first-party, verified engagement, human verification, and zero outsourcing approach, the enhanced solution empowers organizations with maximum buying committee participation, sales-qualified engagement, and pipeline acceleration.





A Smarter Approach to Event Registration

Unlike conventional event promotion providers, Vereigen Media focuses on audience quality over registration quantity.

The enhanced event registration solution leverages:

First-party data from over 110 million continuously validated contacts

Human-verified registrant validation processes

In-house digital targeting aligned with ideal customer profiles

Verified engagement methodologies that confirm audience interest

Privacy-compliant outreach strategies

Industry, role, and company-specific audience targeting

The approach helps organizations reach the right professionals at the right companies at the right time, improving attendance rates and ensuring events are filled with high-value prospects who drive measurable business outcomes.

Driving Better Business Outcomes Through Meaningful Engagement

B2B events remain one of the most effective ways for brands to build relationships and trust while educating the buyer and creating valuable business relationships. Yet many organizations struggle to connect event investments with measurable business impact.

Vereigen Media believes the answer lies in audience relevance.



" The most successful events are not measured by the number of registrations they generate, but by the quality of conversations they create. B2B marketers today need audiences that are genuinely interested, actively engaged, and aligned with their business goals. Our focus is helping organizations connect with the right decision-makers through verified engagement, trusted data, and meaningful interactions that drive measurable business outcomes. "

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder and CEO of Vereigen Media.

This stance reflects Vereigen Media’s broader mission to help organizations around the world generate meaningful demand generation outcomes through verified interactions rather than vanity metrics.

Built on Trust, Compliance, and First-Party Intelligence

As privacy regulations continue to reshape the B2B marketing landscape, trust has become a critical differentiator.

Vereigen Media’s event registration services are powered by verified first-party data and a strict zero-outsourcing approach. Every program is supported by human verification and compliance focused outreach, enabling organizations to engage qualified prospects with confidence while protecting brand reputation and data integrity.

The company’s approach helps to eliminate the risks associated with traditional data sourcing methods and help marketers build stronger relationships by interacting with potential buyers that align with client's ideal customer profiles.

“The best events aren’t the ones with the most registrations. They’re the ones where the right people show up. The people who come ready to learn, ask questions, make connections, and explore solutions. That’s what we focus on helping our clients achieve. We create opportunities for better conversations, stronger relationships, and results that continue long after the event is over.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media.

Supporting the Next Generation of B2B Event Success

Today, Vereigen Media supports over hundreds of B2B brands across technology, SaaS, IT, media, publishing, marketplaces, cybersecurity, and professional services industries. With a team of more than 300 professionals, the company continues to help organizations worldwide navigate with evolving buyer expectations through data-driven engagement strategies and customer-centric experiences.

This enhanced event registration solution represents another step forward in Vereigen Media’s commitment, helping organizations create stronger connections between brands and buyers through proven ethical and effective practices for measurable engagement.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based demand generation company who has owned American Business Award in 2026 for redefining B2B lead quality through its proven solutions help B2B organizations globally. The company specializes in first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and demand generation for events helping B2B brands accelerate pipeline growth with meaningful relationships. With a strict zero outsourcing approach, 110+ million continuously validated contacts, and a team of over 300 data experts, Vereigen Media supports hundreds of global brands across technology, SaaS, Media, IT, cybersecurity, finance, and other industries. Through its commitment to verified engagement and measurable outcomes, Vereigen Media helps organizations connect with the right buyers at the right time.

Leads. Done Right.

Organization planning their webinars, executive roundtables, virtual conferences, or large-scale industry events are encourages to explore Vereigen Media, proven solutions, and how they enhance event registration services help deliver qualified, engagement-ready attendees.

Connect with Vereigen Media and book your free strategy session today to secure high-intent audiences that maximize the value of every marketing investment.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f263dee-0e11-4ba0-ba22-e41dbdbd87c9