After Tragedy Shattered His World, One Father Found an Unexpected Path Forward





LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As conversations around mental health expand worldwide, millions are seeking new ways to understand themselves and navigate difficult life experiences.

According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 2024 national survey on drug use and health, an estimated 61.5 million U.S. adults experienced mental illness that year. Globally, the World Health Organization reported in 2025 that more than one billion people are living with a mental health condition.

A Southern California resident, Marlon, knows that weight firsthand. When he found his daughter after she died by suicide, the grief was immediate and devastating. In the years that followed, he poured time, money and energy into finding answers—exploring spirituality and self-development programs. Chasing something that could help him understand the recurring patterns of the pain he carried.

It was a podcast clip on social media featuring Dianetics that first caught his attention. Shortly after, he came across a Dianetics information booth in Los Angeles and purchased a copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard.

He soon enrolled in further study through the Hubbard Dianetics Foundation, which prompted him to examine deep-rooted patterns in how he responded to traumatic experiences—including the loss of his daughter.

One Dianetics counseling session proved to be a turning point, giving him renewed purpose—and a desire to help others on similar paths. "My experience tonight, was what happened with my daughter and the other negative experiences that have happened in my life are definitely connected," Marlon said. "But after tonight, I'm now able to look at things from the standpoint of positivity and growth."

Dianetics presents a practical framework for understanding the mind and addressing the roots of stress, anxiety and emotional suffering. Central to its approach is Hubbard's concept of the reactive mind—the part of the mind that stores past painful experiences and drives automatic emotional reactions. The word Dianetics is derived from the Greek dia, meaning “through,” and nous, “mind or soul,” and is defined as “what the mind (or soul) is doing to the body.”

Bridge Publications, Inc. publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org.

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8235d6c1-3ed9-47ff-8585-94262b3cc68d