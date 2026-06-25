TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42
Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF AU
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|VanEck S&P Global Mining UCITS ETF
|VanEck MSCI International Quality ETF
|VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|VanEck Africa Index ETF
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
23-Jun-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|6.947000
|0.000000
|6.947000
|16789087
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|7.995000
|0.000000
|7.995000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BL6K5J42
|16789087
|6.947000
|Sub Total 8.A
|16789087
|6.947000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|2.684000
|2.684000%
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|0.005000
|0.005000%
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF AU
|0.100000
|0.100000%
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|0.362000
|0.362000%
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|VanEck Africa Index ETF
|0.038000
|0.038000%
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|3.203000
|3.203000%
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|VanEck S&P Global Mining UCITS ETF
|0.075000
|0.075000%
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|0.465000
|0.465000%
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|VanEck MSCI International Quality ETF
|0.015000
|0.015000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
16,789,087 shares and 6.947% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
Open
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
23-Jun-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Tampa, FL, USA
Attachment