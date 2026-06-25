To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300





25 June 2026









Company announcement number 51/2026

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 July 2026



With effect from 1 July 2026, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,

RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.



Please find the data in the attached file.



The Executive Management





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment