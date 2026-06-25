Treno Scope Launches “Data for All” Initiative, Empowering Developers in Vietnam and Thailand

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of Web3, code is open source—but high-quality data remains expensive and closed. Today, the leading Web3 market data infrastructure provider in Southeast Asia, Treno Scope, officially announced the launch of its “Data for All” developer empowerment program. This strategic initiative aims to dismantle the data barriers stifling grassroots innovation in Southeast Asia by open-sourcing a high-performance API SDK and establishing an initial $1 million Developer Grant fund.

Treno Scope pledges to make its “Wall Street-grade” data cleansing capabilities—once reserved for institutional investors—available to GameFi studios in Vietnam and DeFi innovators in Thailand.

I. The Pain Point: Grassroots Innovation Stifled by “Data Hegemony”

Through two years of research into the Southeast Asian tech communities, Treno Scope identified a worrying trend: much innovation dies at inception due to “data scarcity.”

For independent developers in Vietnam and Thailand, accessing high-quality crypto market data presents a dilemma:

Prohibitive Costs: Top global data providers charge thousands of dollars per month for API subscriptions, with little support for small teams. Low-Quality Free Sources: Public APIs often suffer from severe latency, throttling, or inaccurate data, leading to disastrous user experiences for DApps.

“We have seen too many talented Vietnamese GameFi teams whose in-game economies were exploited by arbitrageurs simply because they could not access real-time on-chain pricing,” wrote CTO at Treno Scope in the announcement. “Infrastructure should be the soil for innovation, not its bottleneck. With Data for All, we want good data to be as accessible as water or electricity—a public resource for developers.”

II. Hardcore Release: Treno-Core SDK Open Sourced

At the heart of the initiative, Treno Scope has officially open-sourced its core data component—Treno-Core SDK 1.0—on GitHub.

This is not just a basic API wrapper, but a data access solution optimized for the Southeast Asian high-frequency trading environments.

Ultra-Fast Response: WebSocket-First Architecture

Unlike traditional REST API polling, Treno-Core SDK defaults to persistent WebSocket connections. This means data is no longer “request-response” but is pushed from servers of Treno Scope to developer clients in real time, with millisecond latency.

Benchmark: Even under weak network conditions in Southeast Asia, end-to-end latency remains under 200ms.

Use Cases: Perfect for high-frequency trading bots, live monitoring tools, and on-chain gaming/betting apps.

Built-in T-Verify™ Cleansing Engine

Developers receive not raw, noisy data, but “clean data” processed by the proprietary T-Verify algorithm of Treno Scope.

The SDK provides `verified_volume` and `authentic_price` fields out of the box. Developers can filter out 99% of wash trading noise and access institutional-grade risk metrics with a single line of code.

Multi-Language, Cross-Platform Support

To maximize compatibility, the initial SDK release supports:

TypeScript/Node.js: For frontend and full-stack developers, fully compatible with React/Vue.

Python: For quants and AI developers, with direct export to Pandas dataframes.

Go (Golang): For backend engineers seeking extreme performance.

Developer-Friendly Documentation

Treno Scope has launched a new Developer Hub, featuring localized documentation in Vietnamese and Thai, abundant code snippets, and demo apps, enabling developers to complete a “Hello World” integration in five minutes.

III. Capital Injection: $1 Million SEA Builder Grant

Tools are the foundation, but funding is the fuel. Treno Scope has announced the establishment of an initial $1 million SEA Builder Grant (Southeast Asia Builder Fund).

This fund is non-dilutive and seeks no equity returns; its sole purpose is to provide free financial support to teams building “valuable applications” using Treno Scope data.

Key funding tracks include:

Localized Alpha Tools: For example, Telegram bots that push meme coin alerts in local languages to Zalo of Vietnam or Line communities of Thailand.

On-Chain Security Plugins: Browser extensions leveraging the blacklist database of Treno Scope to help users identify scam tokens.

GameFi Economic Dashboards: ROI calculators or gold-farming profit analysis tools for popular Southeast Asian blockchain games.

Benefits for Selected Projects:

In addition to receiving cash grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000, selected teams will also enjoy:

Lifetime free enterprise-level API quotas (Enterprise Plan)

Promotional exposure on the Treno Scope official website

Security consulting services from CertiK and other partners

IV. Strategic Focus: Why Vietnam and Thailand?

The first phase of “Data for All” focuses on Vietnam and Thailand, reflecting the deep understanding by Treno Scope of the Southeast Asian developer ecosystem.

Vietnam: Home to one of the densest Web3 engineering communities worldwide. From Axie Infinity to Coin98, Vietnam has proven its technical prowess. Treno Scope aims to provide the best “ammunition” for tens of thousands of local engineers.

Thailand: With high crypto payment penetration and an active retail user base, Thailand is the ideal testing ground for consumer-facing applications.

V. Developer Voices & The Road Ahead

During closed beta, over 50 independent developer teams tested Treno Scope services.

Nguyen Tuan, a DeFi developer from Ho Chi Minh City, commented:

“Previously, we had to maintain 10 different exchange WebSockets just to calculate an accurate price. Now, a single `treno.getPrice()` call does it all. It saves server costs and lets us focus on the product.”

Treno Scope emphasizes that open-sourcing the SDK is just the beginning. In Q3 2026, the platform plans to launch the “Treno Plugin Marketplace,” enabling developers to sell their custom analytics modules on Treno Scope—building a true “data creator economy.”

VI. Join Us: Building the Digital Foundation

The future of Web3 belongs to builders. Through this initiative, Treno Scope invites all Southeast Asian geeks, hackers, and dreamers to join.

Whether you are a student coding in a dorm or a Web2 engineer seeking transformation, if you have a good idea, Treno Scope will provide the data and funding. Together, let us define the next decade of the Southeast Asian Web3 with code.

Attachment