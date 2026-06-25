OptimizeRx Launches Natural Language Audience Builder for Life Sciences DSPs and Agency Media Planning Platforms

WALTHAM, Mass., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare providers (HCPs) and patients at the most important decision points, today announced the launch of its patent-pending Natural Language Audience Builder (NLAB), an AI-powered tool designed to be embedded within both demand-side platforms (DSPs) and agency media planning platforms.

NLAB combines real-world evidence with proprietary data from OptimizeRx’s best-in-class EHR network so life sciences companies and agency marketers can better create and manage custom HCP audiences within the media planning and buying platforms they already use. By connecting audience intelligence to point of care reach, NLAB helps identify the right providers and activate messages in the clinical workflows where prescribing decisions are made.

With NLAB, marketers can:

Build and refine custom NPI lists without code or analyst support, and without relying on predefined segment matches

View, rank, and filter matching HCP profile details, including specialty, patient volumes, prescribing behavior, and more

Understand NPI-level reach and accessibility across media channels (programmatic, social, EHR, field force)

Identify which HCPs are most likely to engage with, and take action based on, EHR advertising





This technology launch builds on OptimizeRx’s prior announcement opening programmatic access to its authenticated EHR inventory and expands the Company’s role as an infrastructure partner for life sciences manufacturers, agencies, and DSPs serving the healthcare ecosystem.

“Healthcare marketers need a faster way to build audiences that reflect the strategy behind each campaign, without relying on ‘good enough’ pre-built segments,” said Mike Rousselle, Chief AI Officer at OptimizeRx. “By embedding this capability into DSP and media planning platforms, we are giving pharma and agency teams an easier, more intuitive way to build custom HCP audiences, while helping DSPs bring stronger healthcare intelligence into the workflows their clients already use.”

“DSPs represent an important growth channel for OptimizeRx as more healthcare media investment moves through programmatic platforms,” said Stephen Silvestro, CEO of OptimizeRx. “By embedding audience intelligence alongside our EHR inventory directly into DSP workflows, we can help our partners deliver more differentiated value to pharma and agency clients while creating new recurring revenue streams for our business.”

NLAB will be available for platform integration from August 2026, and can be bundled with the integration of OptimizeRx’s authenticated point of care inventory. To inquire about integrating OptimizeRx audience building tools into your programmatic or media planning platform, contact Louis Trivento, SVP Strategic Partnerships, ltrivento@optimizerx.com.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life sciences brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. We combine innovative, AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "enabling", "activate”, “access”, "can", "embed", "will", "expands", "helps" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the ability of OptimizeRx to embed NLAB technology into DSPs and media planning platforms, the Company’s expansion as an infrastructure partner to the life sciences industry, the ability of healthcare marketers to easily and more intuitively build custom HCP audiences and activate media more efficiently, helping DSPs bring stronger healthcare intelligence into their clients’ workflows, a DSP’s ability to offer differentiated value to its life sciences clients, and the timely availability of NLAB for platform integration. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with eRx platforms and EHR networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OptimizeRx Contact

Jennifer Dinkel, SVP Marketing

jdinkel@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com

Press Inquiries

Matter Communications

optimizerx@matternow.com

Partnership Inquires

Louis Trivento, SVP Strategic Partnerships

ltrivento@optimizerx.com