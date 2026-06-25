TransUnion Report Maps How Mortgage Rate Changes Could Reshape Local Housing Markets

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate professionals face an increasingly challenging environment, hindered by prolonged housing inventory stagnation and persistent economic uncertainty. As speculation grows around potential mortgage rate cuts or increases, a new report from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) provides actionable insights to help agents plan for either scenario.

The report predicts changes in the number of mortgage-ready renters across metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), based on a 25 basis-point increase or decrease from a 6.5% mortgage interest rate. It maps the impact across four categories:

Rate-Cut Winners — MSAs expected to see the most growth from a rate decrease and the smallest decline from a rate increase (includes Muncie, Indiana and Decatur, Illinois)





— MSAs expected to see the most growth from a rate decrease and the smallest decline from a rate increase (includes Muncie, Indiana and Decatur, Illinois) Rate Hike Soft Markets — MSAs projected to experience the most losses from a rate increase and the least growth from a rate decrease (includes Springfield, Ohio and Warner-Robins, Georgia)





— MSAs projected to experience the most losses from a rate increase and the least growth from a rate decrease (includes Springfield, Ohio and Warner-Robins, Georgia) Rate Sensitive Markets — MSAs with above average growth for rate decreases and above average loss for rate increases (includes Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa and Battle Creek, Michigan)





— MSAs with above average growth for rate decreases and above average loss for rate increases (includes Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa and Battle Creek, Michigan) Rate Resilient Markets — MSAs with below average growth for a rate decrease and below average loss for a rate increase (includes San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, California and Honolulu, Hawaii)

Major cities, like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago fit squarely into the Rate Resilient Markets category. Large urban areas have greater variability of incomes and housing prices that make them less sensitive to interest rate changes for home buying activity.

The research defines mortgage-ready renters as those that meet key criteria to qualify for a mortgage on a $300,000 home. It estimates the size of this potential first-time homebuyer segment across MSAs nationwide. The full findings are available in the TransUnion Real Estate Perspectives Report.

“Real estate professionals work extraordinarily hard to serve their clients and build business,” said Melanie Zimmerman, President of TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions, Inc.1 “TransUnion provides the tools and intelligence to help them work smarter and get ahead of the market, rather than reacting to it.”

Preparing to meet demand

Even if mortgage rates decrease, tight housing inventory will continue to constrain the market, making it difficult for buyers to secure homes. The report highlights the need for real estate professionals to strengthen supply before demand surges.

As more mortgage-ready renters enter the market, some property managers may choose to sell rental properties instead of finding new tenants. Real estate professionals can use TransUnion’s TruLookup for Real Estate—a mobile-first app that generates property owner name and contact information—to identify rental property owners and engage them about potential sale opportunities. The solution also provides fraud prevention, safety checks and broader prospecting enablement.

“These findings help real estate professionals focus their prospecting efforts,” added Zimmerman. “Markets with more mortgage-ready renters may also see more property managers who consider selling those properties rather than continue renting.”

Read the full TransUnion Real Estate Perspectives Report here.

Click here to learn more about how to use TruLookup for Real Estate and drive more efficient, effective prospecting.

TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions, Inc. (TRADS), is a TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) company. TRADS is not a credit reporting agency. TruLookup for Real Estate is provided by TRADS and is not a Consumer Report as defined in the Fair Credit Reporting Act.



About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg

TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



