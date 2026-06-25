zSpace Expands Immersive Learning with New Studio Capabilities and ScholarLab Biology Simulations Ahead of ISTELive 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., and ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions for education, today announced two significant content expansions to its immersive learning platform: the release of the latest version of zSpace Studio, available now exclusively to zSpace Inspire device customers, and a forthcoming library of new biology simulations within ScholarLab, arriving this fall for back-to-school alongside additional physics and chemistry content. The announcements coincide with the company's presence at ISTELive 2026 in Orlando, Florida, where attendees can experience both firsthand in zSpace Booth 1333, June 29–July 1 at the Orange County Convention Center.

New Version of zSpace Studio: Deeper Creation for Inspire Customers

The latest version of zSpace Studio, the company's premier 3D modeling and creation application, is now available exclusively for zSpace Inspire device customers. Built with direct input from educators and students, the update expands what students can design, explore, and build in immersive 3D environments, supporting STEM, core science instruction, and career readiness pathways.

Key enhancements in this release include:

Expanded Model Libraries: Broader, curriculum-aligned content supporting STEM, science, and CTE pathways

Broader, curriculum-aligned content supporting STEM, science, and CTE pathways Enhanced Modeling Capabilities: More powerful tools for student-driven design, iteration, and problem-solving

More powerful tools for student-driven design, iteration, and problem-solving Improved User Experience: Streamlined workflows that reduce friction for students and educators entering immersive creation environments





All zSpace Inspire customers can access the updated version of Studio immediately on their devices, with no additional steps required.

New Biology Simulations Coming to ScholarLab This Fall: Immersive Instruction for the Most Required Course in High School

This fall, zSpace will introduce sixteen new biology simulations within ScholarLab, its advanced simulation application for high school and postsecondary learners. Biology is the single most universally required STEM course for high school graduation in the United States, completed by more than 97% of students before they earn a diploma. The new simulations also align to middle school life science standards, extending their classroom utility across grade levels.

New ScholarLab biology simulations will include Animal Husbandry, Transportation in Animals and Plants, Modes of Reproduction, Microorganisms: Nitrogen Cycle, and more.

These simulations give students the ability to observe, manipulate, and interact with biological systems that are otherwise invisible, inaccessible, or impossible to replicate in a traditional classroom setting. When released this fall, the ScholarLab biology content will be available to all zSpace customers with access to the application, across all compatible devices.

"Studio is the heart of student creation within the zSpace ecosystem, and this release expands what learners can explore, design, and build. Looking ahead to back-to-school, our new ScholarLab biology simulations will join our physics and chemistry libraries to give educators a complete, immersive science platform—bringing processes that are too small, too slow, or too complex to see in a classroom to life, and connecting students to deeper conceptual understanding and real-world careers," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace.

Experience zSpace at ISTELive 2026 — Booth 1333

Educators and district leaders attending ISTELive 2026 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida (June 29–July 1) can visit Booth 1333 to experience zSpace firsthand. ISTELive draws thousands of educators each year for hands-on exploration of innovative instructional tools and technology.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

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Amanda Austin

Sr. Marketing Director

zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

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