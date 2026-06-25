NexQloud Elevates Its Distributed Cloud Toward U.S. Defense-Grade Security, Completing SOC 2® Type 2 and Advancing Toward CMMC Level 2

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud Technologies, Inc., a next-generation distributed cloud computing company, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2® Type 2 examination, confirming that the controls protecting its Distributed Cloud Platform (DCP) operate effectively over time. The company is also progressing toward CMMC Level 2, the Department of Defense’s standard for contractors entrusted with sensitive government information. Together, these milestones mark NexQloud’s next steps toward FedRAMP® Moderate authorization and its first federal contract.

Proven Over Time, Not Just by Design

Where SOC 2® Type 1 verified that NexQloud’s controls were properly designed, Type 2 confirms that they operate effectively over a sustained period — the more rigorous of the two examinations. Conducted by an independent third-party auditor against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria, the examination validated the controls most critical to enterprise trust:

Data Encryption: Full encryption of data at rest and in transit.

Full encryption of data at rest and in transit. Access Management: Enforcement of least privilege and identity verification.

Enforcement of least privilege and identity verification. Incident Response: A formalized framework for detection, escalation, and resolution, demonstrated in operation.

A formalized framework for detection, escalation, and resolution, demonstrated in operation. Vulnerability Management: Continuous identification, prioritization, and mitigation of threats.





Held to the Defense Department’s Standard

CMMC Level 2 is built on NIST Special Publication 800-171 and its 110 security requirements for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Because NexQloud built its security program on those NIST controls from the outset, its SOC 2, CMMC, and FedRAMP work all draw on one foundation rather than three separate efforts.

Beginning November 10, 2026, contractors handling CUI must hold third-party CMMC Level 2 certification to win covered Department of Defense awards, replacing the prior self-attestation. NexQloud expects to meet the standard in the second half of 2026, ahead of that date.

Already Running Across a Live Global Network

NexQloud enforces these controls across live production infrastructure spanning 10 countries and more than 1,850 nodes, running continuously for roughly two years and creating an immutable operational record for governance and compliance.

“The first patents behind NexQloud were filed on a single conviction: privacy before value, compliance before scale, and governance before we ask anyone to trust us with their data,” said Mark Hannah, Founder & Inventor of NexQloud. “Most of the industry runs that list backwards. SOC 2 Type 2 and CMMC are how we prove we mean it, measured against the hardest standard there is, the one the federal government holds its own contractors to. Trust is not a feature you bolt on later. It is the price of being allowed to serve at all.”

“These milestones open doors that were closed to distributed infrastructure,” said Robert Barbieri, Chief Executive Officer of NexQloud. “SOC 2 Type 2 gives our enterprise customers independent assurance today, and CMMC Level 2 positions us to compete for the federal work that demands the highest standard of trust.”

About NexQloud

NexQloud builds secure, verifiable cloud infrastructure for sensitive and regulated workloads, giving organizations independent, auditable assurance of how their data is handled rather than asking them to take it on trust. The company holds SOC 2® Type 1 and Type 2 attestations, is on track for CMMC Level 2, and is pursuing FedRAMP® Moderate authorization. For more information, visit www.nexqloud.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing and completion of CMMC Level 2 and the pursuit of FedRAMP authorization. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond NexQloud’s control; targeted dates and certifications may not be achieved as anticipated. NexQloud undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events.

Media Contact

Robert Barbieri, Chief Executive Officer

Email: b.barbieri@nexqloud.io

Phone: +1 669 241 0916

Website: www.nexqloud.io