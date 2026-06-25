Extension of the terms of office of the Management Board members

On 25/06/2026, the Supervisory Council of Tallinna Vesi AS decided to extend the terms of office of Aleksandr Timofejev and Tarvi Thomberg as members of the Management Board for a further statutory five-year term of office.

Aleksandr Timofejev has held various positions within the company since 2007. He has been a member of the company’s Management Board since 2012 and has served as its chairman since 2021. He holds a Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from Tallinn University of Technology. He has also completed the Senior Executive Programme at Ashridge Business School in England and the Executive MBA programme at the Estonian Business School. Aleksandr Timofejev owns 200 shares in Tallinna Vesi.

Tarvi Thomberg has been a member of the company’s Management Board and its Chief Asset Management Officer since 2021. Before joining the company, he was a member of the board of various infrastructure and technology companies (including Elektrilevi and Enefit Outotec Technology). He holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Power Engineering from Tallinn University of Technology. He has also completed the Accelerated Development Programme at the London Business School and the Executive MBA programme at the Estonian Business School. Tarvi Thomberg owns 1,000 shares in Tallinna Vesi.s