Custom Fixture and Commercial Furniture Manufacturer Morgan Li Named to Crain's 2026 Fast 50

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan Li , a U.S.-based manufacturer of custom retail fixtures, store displays, commercial furniture, and branded environments, has been named No. 44 on Crain's Chicago Business' 2026 Fast 50 list. The ranking recognizes the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area based on five-year revenue growth.

Morgan Li achieved 242% revenue growth over that period and generated $112.1 million in revenue in 2025. This growth solidified Morgan Li’s position as one of the fastest-growing custom fixture and commercial furniture manufacturers in the Midwest. The company serves national retailers, hospitality brands, healthcare organizations, and commercial enterprises through custom design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

The ranking follows a significant rebuilding effort for Morgan Li. After a warehouse fire in 2023, the company opened a new 280,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Chicago Heights in 2025. The facility brings together engineering, fabrication, finishing, assembly, warehousing and production operations under one roof, creating additional capacity to serve customers and support the company's continued growth.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our customers have placed in us over the years," said Andy Rosenband, CEO of Morgan Li. "Our growth has always been driven by strong relationships, quality work, and a commitment to doing right by our clients."

The recognition also reflects growing demand for custom retail fixtures, branded environments, commercial furniture, and store displays as retailers, hospitality operators, healthcare organizations, and commercial enterprises continue investing in physical spaces that enhance customer experience and strengthen brand identity.

As a third-generation, family-owned manufacturer based in the Chicago suburbs, Morgan Li specializes in complex, highly customized fixture, furniture, and branded environment solutions. The company's growth is driven by long-standing client partnerships, repeat business, and referrals, reflecting its reputation for delivering large-scale projects on time and to specification.

"This achievement belongs to every member of the Morgan Li team," said Jonathan Rosenband, President of Morgan Li. "We've never lost sight of what matters most: our people, our customers, and our commitment to delivering exceptional work. As we look ahead, we're excited to continue investing in our capabilities, supporting our partners, and building on the momentum we've created together."

Founded more than 80 years ago, Morgan Li combines craftsmanship, innovation, and manufacturing expertise to help brands transform physical spaces into memorable experiences. Today, the company remains focused on advancing its capabilities while staying true to the values that have guided its growth for generations.

For more information, visit morganli.com .

About Morgan Li

Morgan Li is a leading manufacturer of custom fixtures, furniture, graphics, and branded environments for some of the world's most recognized brands. Headquartered in Chicago Heights, Illinois, the third-generation family-owned company combines design expertise, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a commitment to craftsmanship to create memorable experiences across retail, hospitality, healthcare, and commercial environments. For more information, visit morganli.com .

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