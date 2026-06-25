EisnerAmper Leverages DAS Powered by Caseware to Unify Audit and Build an Agentic Future Across Its Multi-Vertical Practice

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware, the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today announced that EisnerAmper, one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in the United States, has adopted the Dynamic Assurance Solution (DAS) suite across its assurance practice. This comprehensive, cloud-based audit platform — including modules for preparation, compilation, and review engagements and employee benefit plan audits — enables EisnerAmper to deliver a consistent, data-driven audit methodology across a wide range of client industries and engagement types. More than 1,100 EisnerAmper professionals are now using the DAS suite to execute audits, and the firm has already completed over 1,500 client engagements using the new system. The adoption also marks the beginning of a longer strategic partnership, as EisnerAmper looks to Caseware as the platform on which it will build out its agentic AI capabilities.

DAS is an integrated, end-to-end audit platform that connects risk assessment, workpapers, financial reporting, and related workflows in a single secure cloud-based system. Built through a multi-year collaboration of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), CPA.com, and Caseware, DAS provides a modern, risk-focused approach to auditing. The platform’s intelligent checklists and unified engagement data help eliminate disconnected tools and repetitive tasks, enabling audit teams to work more consistently and efficiently while maintaining rigorous quality standards.

For a firm like EisnerAmper — serving clients across financial services, private equity, real estate, life sciences, technology and other sectors — audit consistency and quality are paramount. The firm’s broad assurance practice encompasses very different types of engagements. “Implementing a unified audit solution has been essential so that every audit, regardless of industry, follows the same high standards and risk-focused methodology,” said Phillip Austin, Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper’s National Office and Chief Risk Officer for Assurance. “Our goal was to drive audit quality, efficiency, and a better client experience, all in a way that meets the complexity of our clients’ businesses and our profession’s rigorous standards.”

To that end, EisnerAmper’s DAS adoption was rolled out deliberately and in phases, rather than through an overnight switch. This measured approach enabled staff to have the training and support needed to adopt the new system confidently. The firm worked closely with CPA.com, — an affiliate of the AICPA and a key collaborator on the DAS Suite — to design a tailored implementation and training program. “We invested in robust training, pilot projects and change management so our people were well prepared,” said Jess Estrella, Assurance Technology and Innovation Leader for EisnerAmper’s Assurance practice. “Professional readiness was prioritized over speed, allowing our teams to embrace the new platform without disrupting service quality.”

The new unified audit platform is already delivering meaningful benefits for EisnerAmper. By automating administrative steps and providing built-in guidance and analytics, the system frees up auditors to focus on higher-risk areas and strategic insights.

“As EisnerAmper looked to build a future-ready foundation, it chose DAS powered by Caseware Verity to meet the needs of a multi-vertical practice at scale,” said David Marquis, CEO of Caseware. “Our $100 million investment in Caseware Verity ensures leading firms like EisnerAmper have a trusted, governed platform to build AI-enabled workflows, drive efficiency and unlock growth in the agentic age.”

Dedicated training and implementation support EisnerAmper’s adoption

"EisnerAmper's success is a direct reflection of the intentionality they brought to this rollout,” said Kalil Merhib, executive vice president, Growth & Professional Services, CPA.com. “From the start, they invested in strong champion leadership, a methodical change management approach, and a genuine commitment to embracing everything DAS has to offer. That kind of organizational discipline, combined with the collaborative partnership we've built together, is what drives real adoption — and it's what sets EisnerAmper apart."

Looking ahead, EisnerAmper plans to continue evaluating innovative solutions within Caseware’s platform, including AI-powered tools such as Extractly and Validate, with the goal of further embedding agentic AI directly into its engagement workflows over time.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper is one of the largest accounting, tax, and business advisory firms in the U.S., with over 4,500 employees and more than 450 partners across the country. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting, advisory, consulting, and tax services to a broad range of clients across many industries, including financial services, real estate, technology, healthcare and life sciences, and private equity. For more information, visit eisneramper.com.

About Caseware

Caseware is the leading global AI platform for accounting professionals, serving 23,000+ firms in over 130 countries. Caseware’s platform powers audit, financial reporting, and compliance workflows for firms of every size — from regional practices to the world’s largest networks. Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy.

About CPA.com

CPA.com is the trusted partner in accounting and finance transformation, enabling firms and finance teams to evolve and innovate across audit, tax, and advisory services. It delivers leading-edge strategies, resources and technologies to help firms and finance teams of all sizes stay ahead of a rapidly changing marketplace, deliver more value to clients, and position for long-term success. CPA.com is an affiliate of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). For more information, visit www.CPA.com.

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