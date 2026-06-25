TTM Technologies, Inc. to Join the Russell 1000 Index on June 26th

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) and substrates, today announced that it will be migrating from the Russell 2000 Index and added to the Russell 1000 Index, a key benchmark for large-cap U.S. stocks. The inclusion will become effective after the market close on June 26, 2026.

The Russell 1000 Index is widely used by investors as a benchmark for the performance of large-cap stocks as it includes 1,000 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization.

"We are excited to be included in the prestigious Russell 1000 Index," said TTM Technologies President and CEO Edwin Roks. "Our migration into this elite index underscores the strength and performance of TTM’s business and financial model, which couldn’t be possible without the diligent teamwork and efforts of our employees. We are excited as the exposure of TTM’s story spreads among institutional investors and elevates our profile as a technology innovator and leader."

The Russell 1000 Index is managed by FTSE Russell, and membership determined based on a range of criteria that includes market capitalization, liquidity, and other factors.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sean K.F. Hannan,

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sean.Hannan@ttmtech.com

+1 339 466 7737