Atalan Launches Nurse Retention Platform Designed to Identify Risk Up to 12 Months in Advance

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurse burnout remains a significant challenge in the healthcare industry, with growing interest in tools that can help identify retention risk earlier.

Atalan for Nursing is intended to address this need.

Atalan , the leading Clinician Retention Intelligence (CRI) platform, today announced the launch of Atalan for Nursing, a workforce intelligence solution designed to help health systems strengthen nurse retention, improve workforce stability, and support high-quality patient care. Built specifically for nursing, Atalan for Nursing follows the success of Atalan’s CRI platform for physicians and advanced practice clinicians, which has been helping leading health systems improve retention.

Across the U.S., healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented strain on nursing teams, with nurse turnover averaging 16.4% annually . The nursing workforce is aging: the average age of a practicing nurse is 46 . By 2029, almost 40% of nurses intend to leave the workforce. The national nurse shortage is expected to reach approximately 10% in 2027, representing a deficit of roughly 350,000 nurses nationwide.

Nurse leaders understand these challenges firsthand. What they often lack is the data needed to validate observations, compare workforce conditions across teams, and build support for meaningful change.

Fragmented Workforce Data Becomes Actionable Intelligence

Atalan helps health systems identify workforce risk up to 12 months before nurses leave, with the goal of enabling earlier intervention and supporting workforce planning, rather than asserting outcomes.

By applying advanced machine learning to workforce, staffing, scheduling, operational, and clinical data, the Atalan platform helps leaders understand where workforce challenges are emerging and what factors are driving them. The platform also provides insight into which actions are most likely to improve outcomes and measures their impact over time.

“Nurse leaders have a deep understanding of their teams; they see the strain and know where pressure is building,” said Tiffany Chan, CEO and Founder of Atalan. “Atalan for Nursing doesn’t replace that expertise. It strengthens it by providing data to validate nurse leaders’ instincts and support the changes they know are needed. When leaders act on that insight, the impact can be significant, improving care quality, enhancing the patient experience, strengthening workforce continuity, and protecting health system revenue.”

SSM Health , a leading health system that has been using Atalan’s workforce intelligence platform for physicians and advanced practice clinicians since 2023, served as an early collaborator in developing Atalan for Nursing. The multi-state, 24-hospital system worked alongside Atalan to shape the platform, incorporating the perspectives of nurses and nurse leaders throughout its development.

“It’s critically important to be able to identify emerging patterns of burnout,” said Julie Winegar, RN, BSN, Director of Workforce Planning at SSM Health. “The ability to intervene and provide support to our team members at the right time makes a meaningful difference.”

The platform delivers insights with more than 75% predictive accuracy, helping leaders identify emerging workforce challenges earlier and act with greater confidence. By transforming fragmented workforce data into actionable intelligence, Atalan helps Chief Nursing Officers, nurse directors, HR leaders, and health system executives validate observations, prioritize resources, and support meaningful operational change. The result is a more proactive approach to workforce strategy that strengthens retention, improves workforce stability, and better supports the nurses who power patient care.

Atalan for Nursing is now available.

Learn more here: https://www.atalantech.com/atalan-for-nursing/

About Atalan

Atalan is the leading Clinician Retention Intelligence (CRI) platform, enabling health systems to identify retention risks up to 12 months in advance. Powered by predictive workforce intelligence and objective operational data, Atalan helps leaders understand where clinician retention risk exists, what factors are driving it, and which actions are most likely to improve outcomes.

The platform prioritizes clinicians, departments, and operating units that may require attention. It uncovers both risk factors and protective factors, helping organizations reduce workforce disruption while strengthening clinician experience. The result is a more stable workforce, protected clinical capacity, stronger patient experience, and improved financial performance.

To learn more, visit www.atalantech.com .