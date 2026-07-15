The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being Launches “The Initiative Intelligence Guide” to Help Health Systems Better Evaluate Workforce, Retention, and Operational Initiatives

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being , a non-profit entity comprised of national healthcare organizations dedicated to fostering the well-being of healthcare teams, today announced the release of “The Initiative Intelligence Guide.” The guide is a practical framework designed to help healthcare organizations more effectively evaluate the impact of retention, workforce, operational, well-being, and clinical initiatives that support care teams’ whole health, enabling them to provide their best care. The framework was developed by the Coalition’s Research and Development committee, including teams from: American Hospital Association , AdventHealth , Providence’s Well Being Trust , and Atalan .

Healthcare systems are launching an increasing number of programs intended to address burnout, retention, staffing strain, workflow inefficiencies, digital transformation, and operational pressures. But despite substantial investment and effort, many organizations still struggle to answer a fundamental question: Is this initiative actually helping?

The guide was developed to help healthcare leaders move beyond anecdotal feedback and toward more structured, decision-oriented evaluation approaches.

“Programs can be deeply meaningful to participants and still struggle to scale without the right evaluation structure,” said DeAnna Santana-Cebollero, PhD, Executive Director of Physician Well-Being & Engagement at AdventHealth. “One of the biggest lessons we learned is that participation alone is not enough. Organizations need ways to understand whether initiatives are creating meaningful outcomes over time that truly help people feel whole.”

The guide provides healthcare leaders with a practical framework for determining:

What kind of evidence is needed

What data are available

What conclusions can realistically be drawn

How evaluation findings should inform decisions about whether to continue, refine, scale, target, or discontinue initiatives





The resource draws on real-world experiences from health system leaders who have implemented and evaluated programs across workforce well-being, engagement, leadership development, mentorship, and operational improvement efforts.

“Healthcare organizations are deeply committed to improving workforce well-being, retention, and operational transformation,” said Elisa Arespacochaga, Group Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Workforce at the American Hospital Association. “But even widely valued initiatives can be difficult to evaluate consistently across teams and settings. This guide helps organizations think more clearly about what success looks like, what evidence is needed, and what decisions the evaluation is meant to support.”

“Many organizations are doing important work, but they are trying to retrofit evaluation after the fact,” said Arpan Waghray, M.D., CEO of Providence’s Well Being Trust. "Without strong data on long-term outcomes, it’s challenging to sustain and scale these efforts. This guide is intended to help organizations build evaluation into the process from the beginning so they can demonstrate impact and grow what works.”

The guide also addresses the operational realities of evaluation inside healthcare systems, including challenges related to data access, bandwidth, cross-functional stakeholder alignment, and implementation feasibility. In addition to explaining different evaluation approaches, the guide encourages organizations to think more strategically about where interventions are most likely to create value.

The organizations hope the guide will serve as a practical resource for healthcare executives, HR leaders, operational leaders, physician well-being teams, and program owners seeking to evaluate initiatives in a more structured, evidence-informed way.

The Initiative Intelligence Guide will be featured at the Joy & Wholeness Summit on July 22-24 in Memphis, where leaders involved in its development will share key insights and practical applications for evaluating workforce and well-being initiatives.

Click here to access “ The Initiative Intelligence Guide .”

About The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being

The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with collaborations representing over 100 national healthcare organizations. Sponsored by AdventHealth and headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, The Coalition is dedicated to advancing wholeness, community, and fulfillment in the practice of medicine. Through education, research, and collaboration, The Coalition supports healthcare organizations in implementing strategies that promote professional well-being while empowering physicians and APPs to cultivate purpose, resilience, and connection in their work. For more information, please visit www.bethejoy.org.



About the American Hospital Association (AHA)

The American Hospital Association (AHA) is a not-for-profit association of healthcare provider organizations and individuals committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA advocates on behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, our clinician partners — including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers — and the 43,000 healthcare leaders who belong to our professional membership groups. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for healthcare leaders and is a source of information on healthcare issues and trends. For more information, visit the AHA website at www.aha.org .

About AdventHealth

AdventHealth is a connected network of care that helps people feel whole – body, mind, and spirit. More than 100,000 team members across a national footprint provide whole-person care for millions of people annually through more than 2,000 care sites that include hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, hospice centers, the AdventHealth app, and more. Our wholistic approach to improving the health and prosperity of our communities is inspired by our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ. To learn more, visit AdventHealthNews.com .

About Providence’s Well Being Trust

Providence’s Well Being Trust is a national foundation dedicated to advancing the mental, social, and spiritual health for all. Learn more at www.wellbeingtrust.org . Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/wellbeingtrust .

About Atalan

Atalan is the leading Clinician Retention Intelligence (CRI) platform, enabling health systems to identify retention risks up to 12 months in advance. Powered by predictive workforce intelligence and objective operational data, Atalan helps leaders understand where clinician retention risk exists, what factors are driving it, and which actions are most likely to improve outcomes. The platform prioritizes clinicians, departments, and operating units that may require attention. It uncovers both risk factors and protective factors, helping organizations reduce workforce disruption while strengthening clinician experience. The result is a more stable workforce, protected clinical capacity, stronger patient experience, and improved financial performance. To learn more, visit www.atalantech.com .