Winners Inc. Launches AI Agent Swarm at Mevu.com to Analyze Prediction Market Data And Performance on Prediction Market Exchanges

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners, Inc. (OTC: WNRS) (“Winners” or the “Company”), a specialized provider of predictive sports analytics, artificial intelligence data products, and infrastructure to the growing sports tech and prediction market sector, today announced the launch of its proprietary AI Agent Suite for its prediction markets platform Mevu.com. The new AI Agent Swarm technology is designed to aggregate and analyze publicly available on-chain wallet data and prediction market outcomes to provide users with enhanced transparency and data-driven insights.

The new Mevu AI Agent Swarm now in Beta includes the following modules :

Wallet Analytics: AI Agents identify and track publicly visible wallet addresses that have historically shown consistent profitability in prediction market outcomes, commonly referred to as “whale wallets” by the community.

Copy-Trading Tools: Allow users to opt-in to mirror the positions of selected wallets in real-time, on multiple exchanges within the single platform, based on data users choose to follow. All copy-trading is executed at the user’s discretion and risk.

Performance Scoring: Rank Agents and wallets based on historical win rate, total volume, and risk-adjusted returns, updated daily while tracking performance.

“Prediction markets are only as strong as the data users have to make decisions,” stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Winners Inc. “Our AI Agents don’t predict the future. They organize the past. By making whale wallet activity and performance trends transparent, and our traders the ability to follow Agent strategies, we’re giving retail users the same visibility that was previously only available to institutions,” further stated Friedman.

Key Features for Mevu Users:

Transparency First: All wallet data analyzed is sourced from public blockchains and on-chain smart contracts. No private user data is accessed.

User Control: Users select which wallets to follow. The Company does not recommend, endorse, or guarantee performance of any wallet.

Risk Disclosures: Every AI Agent dashboard includes real-time disclaimers about risk, past performance, and the fact that prediction market trading involves the risk of loss.

The AI Agent Suite is now in beta for select Mevu users signing up for the trading module at Mevu.com. A full public rollout is expected in Q3 2026. Winners Inc. will continue to update the platform in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations governing prediction markets and digital assets.

About Mevu.com

Mevu.com (me vs u), is the first US based aggregator, trading and execution mobile application that allows registered users in legal jurisdictions to trade sports, digital assets and equities on all licensed prediction exchanges (Kalshi, Polymarket) within a single platform. Mevu links all exchanges, and provides enhanced insight including player stats, live odds, injury and weather reports with direct trade execution and liquidity routing to major prediction exchanges with a single application.

About Winners Inc.

Winners Inc. (www.winnersinc.com) is a sports technology company focused on building transparent, user-first prediction market platforms. The Company’s flagship product, Mevu, allows users to trade on outcomes of sports, entertainment, and other events. Winners Inc. is currently conducting a Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering of its common stock. The offering for those interested in purchasing shares may be found here:

https://invest.otcwinners.com/

Media Contact:

Winners Inc.

305.460.5777

info@winnersinc.com

Safe Harbor

Trading in prediction markets involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance of any wallet does not guarantee future results. Users should only trade with funds they can afford to lose.

Legal Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The information contained in this communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21B of the Exchange Act of 1934, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals and assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this release may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions such as "may," "could," or "might" occur. Such statements reflect the current views of WNRS and its affiliated companies with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including competitive market conditions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. Neither Winners Inc. Moneyline Sports, nor its affiliates or subsidiary companies, undertakes any responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements contained in this news release.