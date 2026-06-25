Shentel to Bring AI-Powered Innovation to Enhance Customer Communications Across Shentel and Glo Fiber Footprint with GOCare Partnership





ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced that Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) has selected GOCare OutageIQ to deploy a comprehensive communications solution for outage and maintenance notifications to automatically keep customers informed. This enhanced communication process will help keep customers informed in real time without customers having to call the care center for information.

With GOCare’s solution, Shentel and Glo Fiber customers will receive proactive SMS updates, IVR intercept messages, and two-way keyword self-help for service-impacting events—reducing the need to call in for status and freeing care center staff to focus on issues that require live support.

“Today’s customers expect to be kept informed, especially when services may be impacted. We want communication to be simple and easy for the customer, and we expect our technology to make that happen automatically while integrating seamlessly with our current systems,” said Elaine Cheng, CIO of Shentel. “GOCare gives us the ability to reach impacted subscribers in real time.”

Automated Outage Communication at Scale

By deploying GOCare OutageIQ, Shentel and Glo Fiber will:

Proactively notify affected subscribers with automatic, real-time SMS updates when service issues are detected.

with automatic, real-time SMS updates when service issues are detected. Enable customer self-service through two-way text messaging for personalized service status updates.

through two-way text messaging for personalized service status updates. Manage planned maintenance notifications from a single dashboard for better visibility and control.

from a single dashboard for better visibility and control. Support both Shentel and Glo Fiber brands on a single platform, with distinct messaging for each.

on a single platform, with distinct messaging for each. Reduce call queues and agent workload by delivering automated status messages to impacted customers.



“Shentel is forward-thinking, subscriber-centric, and community-focused,” said Mike Roddy, CEO and Co-Founder of GOCare. “The decision to invest in automated outage communication is a direct reflection of their commitment to the customer experience. Shentel subscribers and staff will experience the benefits immediately.”

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks—including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms—empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare’s “For Operators, By Operators” ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry’s challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 35 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

GOCare: Kevin Mitchell | pr@gocarecx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62c9db72-ac7c-4a55-819a-4d7b91e78460