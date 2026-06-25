BreachRx Launches Rex Platform as AI Pushes Cyber Incidents Beyond Human Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreachRx , the leader in cyber incident response management (CIRM), today announced the launch of the Rex Platform™, an agentic AI incident command center designed for a world where AI has accelerated cyberattacks that test the limits of enterprise response and cause continuous business disruption. The company is introducing Rex with a clear message to security leaders: Get Mythos-Ready by being prepared for the coming wave of offensive AI attacks and the concurrent incidents they will cause.

Recent advancements in AI, highlighted by the Cloud Security Alliance’s “AI Vulnerability Storm” briefing , signal a structural shift in cybersecurity. AI systems are now capable of discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities at a speed and scale that outpaces human response, dramatically expanding the attack surface and compressing the time between exposure and exploitation to hours. AI is not simply increasing cyber risk, it is breaking the assumptions upon which traditional incident response was built.

Cyber Risk Is Now an Enterprise Crisis

AI has effectively lowered the barrier to entry for cyberattacks. What once required highly skilled adversaries can now be executed by far less experienced actors using AI tools to generate complex, multi-step attack chains. The result: more attackers, more attacks, and more simultaneous attacks resulting in concurrent breaches. Organizations are no longer preparing for a single breach—they must now assume multiple incidents happening at once, each evolving in real time across systems, teams, and regulatory jurisdictions.

“Advanced AI like Mythos means attackers are playing a different game than defenders,” said Anderson Lunsford, Co-Founder & CEO of BreachRx. “Most enterprises still manage incidents through fragmented tools that create breakdowns in ownership, missed steps, and delayed decisions at the exact moment when clarity is critical. As breaches become more frequent and simultaneous, success depends on how the entire business responds under pressure, including security, legal, communications, and executive leadership.”

Agentic AI Built for the Age of Offensive AI

The Rex Platform transforms incident response from a manual, fragmented effort into a structured, enterprise-wide operating process by aligning teams across the organization in a single, coordinated environment. At its core, Rex functions as an agentic AI Enterprise Incident Command Center, providing a secure out-of-band operating environment for response teams when primary business systems may be unavailable or are compromised:

Real-time visibility into incident status, ownership, and deadlines

Coordinated workflows across all stakeholders

Continuous evidence capture for defensibility

Embedded regulatory intelligence to track obligations and disclosures

Adapts response plans as incidents evolve and new impacts emerge

Secure out-of-band collaboration and coordination when core enterprise systems are compromised





Rex is the only purpose-built agentic AI architecture designed specifically for cross-functional enterprise incident response. At the center of the platform is Maestro, Rex’s orchestration agent, which maintains incident context, interprets evolving conditions, and coordinates specialized AI agents across the response lifecycle. Rather than relying on static workflows or generic copilots, Rex uses domain-specific agents that continuously adapt response activities in real time.

These specialized agents include:

Incident Commander Agent: Assesses severity, impacted assets, and next actions

Incident Operator Agent: Drives procedures, coordinates execution, and advances playbooks

Regulatory Agent: Maps incident attributes to disclosure obligations and jurisdictional requirements

Reporting Agent: Analyzes incident data and generates executive summaries, situation reports, regulatory updates, and detailed response documentation

Document Agent: Processes contracts, policies, procedures, vendor agreements, and other documents to extract relevant obligations, requirements, and response guidance

Exercise Agent: Supports simulations, tabletop facilitation, and continuous readiness

Additional domain-specific agents aligned to operational, legal, compliance, and communications are being developed.





Together, they create a coordinated agentic operational layer that keeps teams aligned as incidents evolve, scale, and overlap. The platform operates independently of affected enterprise systems, allowing response teams to maintain coordination, communications, and decision-making even when core infrastructure is unavailable, compromised, or under investigation. This allows organizations to:

Operate effectively during simultaneous, fast-moving incidents

Reduce decision latency across security, legal, privacy, and leadership teams

Adapt workflows dynamically as incident conditions change

Maintain a real-time, defensible system of record throughout the response lifecycle





Preparing for a New Normal: Continuous, Concurrent Incidents

The Cloud Security Alliance warns that organizations should prepare for a surge in AI-driven vulnerabilities and autonomous attacks that will overwhelm traditional response models.

Rex platform aligns with the CSA briefing’s practical advice for CISOs: prepare for more incidents, update risk metrics, formalize AI agent use across security functions, and update playbooks to execute at the required speed and scale. The implication for security teams is immediate: enterprise incident response now depends not only on finding and fixing weaknesses faster, but on coordinating faster response when incidents occur.

Getting Mythos-Ready also means preparing for a new class of AI-native incidents. As organizations deploy AI agents, copilots, and approved enterprise applications roll out AI capabilities, incidents increasingly originate from AI itself, including unauthorized data exposure and over-permissioned agents to harmful outputs, model manipulation, and regulatory violations. These events create the same challenges as cyberattacks: compressed timelines, regulatory obligations, executive scrutiny, and the need for coordinated decision-making across security, legal, privacy, compliance, communications, and business leadership. Rex provides a common operational framework for managing both AI-powered attacks and AI-driven incidents as they emerge.

“Companies plan for one major incident at a time. That assumption is already broken,” said Phil Venables, partner at Ballistic Ventures and former Fortune 500 CISO. “The real challenge now is managing multiple, overlapping events without losing control of the business, and that requires a completely different operating model. That new operating model is no longer optional. It’s the difference between overcoming the disruption and being defined by it.”

The Rex Platform is available now.

Get Mythos-Ready. Learn more at breachrx.com .

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About BreachRx

BreachRx offers the Rex Platform, an agentic AI platform that helps enterprises respond to cyber incidents and other disruptive events. As AI-driven threats increase the volume, speed, and simultaneity of incidents, organizations are now facing a continuous state of disruption. Enterprise response is even more mission-critical and Rex elevates incident response to a coordinated, enterprise-wide capability spanning security, IT, legal, communications, and executive leadership. The platform provides intelligent agents to manage the response, clarifying ownership, adapting playbooks, and coordinating stakeholders as incidents evolve. Organizations can manage scale, reduce chaos, and maintain control under pressure. The result is faster, more consistent response, less chaos, and confident, defensible decisions at scale.

Media Contact:

Susie Dougherty for BreachRx

BreachRx@marketbridge.com