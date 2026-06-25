ControlMonkey Expands Cyber Resilience Platform With Data Backup Correlation

TEL AVIV, Israel and New York, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey today announced its Data Backup Correlation , a new capability that extends its Cyber Resilience Platform by connecting data backup posture with cloud configuration recovery. The first release supports AWS Backup and Azure Backup.

CISOs and cloud teams often lack full visibility into data backup coverage and available recovery points across critical data sources, including databases, storage accounts, and cloud data services, making it harder to understand what data assets are actually recoverable when it matters most. If a backup is disabled, a retention policy is changed, or a recovery setup is modified, the right teams may not know that until an incident occurs. That visibility gap can delay recovery, increase recovery point objective (RPO) exposure, lead to revenue loss, and create compliance risk.

At the same time, recovery readiness is increasingly fragmented. Most enterprises already invest in data backup tools and cloud-native backup services from providers such as AWS, Azure, Rubrik, Veeam, Commvault, and Cohesity. But backup posture is often monitored separately from infrastructure configuration, identity settings, DNS records, networking rules, security policies, application dependencies, and SaaS configuration.

Teams need a complete operational picture of what existed before the incident, what is protected, what is missing, which recovery points are available, and what should be restored first.

Now with ControlMonkey’s Data Backup Correlation, teams are alerted when backup coverage changes, retention policies are violated, recovery points are missing, or expected RPO targets are at risk. It then helps prioritize what to fix first based on recovery risk and business impact. The capability also identifies missing backups, monitors RPO compliance, reviews available recovery points, and detects cross-region or cross-account protection gaps.

“Most organizations assume their critical data is protected, but few have a clear view of backup coverage, available recovery points, and how that posture connects to the wider cloud environment,” said Aharon Twizer, CEO and Co-Founder of ControlMonkey. “With Data Backup Correlation, ControlMonkey gives CISOs and cloud teams the context they need to understand what is protected, what is exposed, and what to recover first when every minute matters.”

ControlMonkey already helps organizations protect and recover cloud and SaaS configuration, including cloud resources, networking, DNS, identity, security policies, observability dashboards, repositories, and third-party configurations. With Data Backup Correlation, ControlMonkey adds data backup posture into the same resilience view, helping organizations connect data protection status with the infrastructure, configuration, and services those data assets depend on.

Data Backup Correlation helps teams:

See backup coverage across critical cloud data sources

Review available recovery points for databases, storage accounts, and cloud data services

Identify unprotected data assets and backup gaps

Detect data sources breaching defined RPO targets

Monitor backup SLA and recovery policy compliance

Identify missing cross-region and cross-account protection

Correlate existing data backups with cloud infrastructure and configuration

Prioritize recovery planning based on dependencies, business impact, and recovery risk

The new capability expands ControlMonkey’s Cyber Resilience Platform, which helps organizations discover, govern, back up, and recover cloud and SaaS configuration. By adding visibility into data backup posture, ControlMonkey provides a Unified Control Plane for Resilience, giving organizations a broader recovery picture across both configuration and data protection systems.

ControlMonkey plans to expand support to additional enterprise backup platforms, including Rubrik, Veeam, Commvault, Cohesity, and others.

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is a Cyber Resilience Platform that helps enterprises backup, and recover cloud environments at scale. The platform gives security and cloud teams visibility into what is actually running, brings unmanaged and drifted resources under control, and treats cloud configuration as a recoverable asset.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Sather

hsather@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f13032cb-6dbb-44c8-accb-3059b032d815