Beem Credit Union Purple Cap Awards Transforming Lives Through Education

KELOWNA, British Columbia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beem Credit Union is celebrating the first recipients of the Beem Purple Cap Awards, including two $25,000 bursaries to British Columbians whose education journeys are set to create meaningful impact in their communities.

The announcement marks the first cohort of recipients from Beem’s flagship bursary program for learners at every stage of life – a $1 million annual investment in education.

“The Beem Purple Cap awards are about investing in people and the futures they’re building,” said Beem Chief Growth Officer Maggie Sinclair. “These recipients demonstrate the courage and ambition it takes to pursue education in ways that can truly change lives, not just their own, but in their community as well.”

The two inaugural Beem Transformation Award recipients are:

Satinder Sandhu (Surrey, BC) : A mother changing careers by pursuing a Commercial Pilot Diploma at British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT).

: A mother changing careers by pursuing a Commercial Pilot Diploma at British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). Kiera Tomalty (Esquimalt, BC): A law student at the University of Victoria focused on advancing justice system reform.





Both recipients represent the heart of the Beem Purple Cap Awards: people pursuing bold, often unconventional education paths to create better futures for themselves and their communities.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity. This is life changing. It will allow me to focus on my studies and the things that are important to me. As a woman of colour and a mother changing careers, I want to show others that it’s never too late to follow what truly calls you,” said Sandhu.



For Kiera Tomalty, it was equally emotional news to hear.

“My dad and I shared tears of joy and relief when I told him. This award is profoundly life-changing for me, my community, and my family. I’m pursuing this career to help transform Canada’s legal system. I believe we can build approaches to justice that prioritize healing, community, and meaningful outcomes for everyone involved,” said Tomalty.

In addition to the two top awards, Beem is supporting a broad group of learners this quarter with 158 additional bursaries:

22 Momentum Awards of $5,000 each

136 Opportunity Awards of $2,500 each





Together, these recipients represent a wide range of educational journeys, including university studies, trades training, career transitions, and skills development opportunities across British Columbia.

The Beem Purple Cap Awards launched earlier this year and represent one of Canada’s largest and most flexible credit union-led bursary programs.

Applications are open now until September 30 for the next round of awards. To learn more about the Beem Purple Cap Awards and how to apply, please visit beemcreditunion.ca/bursary .



About Beem Credit Union

Beem is a new credit union with a history that extends back more than eight decades, when its founding credit unions were formed. Rising to the rapidly evolving challenges of the financial services industry and inspired by cooperative values, our founding credit unions recognized that we can do more together. United as Beem, we are combining our strengths to better serve our members. Beem is one of BC’s largest provincially regulated credit unions, supporting the financial wellness of 200,000 members from 66 branches across the province with $18 billion in assets under administration.

Media Contact:

Andrew Rathwell, Public Relations Manager

Tel: 250 818 2669

Email: arathwell@beemcreditunion.ca

Web: beemcreditunion.ca