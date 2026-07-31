Beem Foundation invests $400,000 in community-led solutions

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations across British Columbia are tackling some of their communities' most pressing needs, from youth mental health to household stability with new support from the Beem Foundation's 2026 granting program.

This year, the Beem Foundation is investing $400,000 in more than 45 charitable organizations working in communities across BC to help strengthen local support systems and improve quality of life throughout the province.

The grants of up to $10,000 support practical community needs identified by local organizations through investments that help remove barriers, increase access to services and create opportunities for people to thrive.

"Focused grants have a big impact," said Foundation Vice President Corinne Johnson. "Often, the most meaningful solutions are practical ones like removing a barrier, expanding access, or helping someone feel heard and supported at the right moment. Through the Beem Foundation, we’re proud to invest in the people and organizations creating that kind of everyday impact across BC."

This year, the Beem Foundation supported organizations across BC in four key areas:

Helping kids and youth thrive

Grants support organizations focused on providing safe spaces, grief support, leadership development and opportunities for personal growth.

Examples include:

Abbotsford Youth Commission's youth support programming.

Foundry Kamloops' new youth mental health space.

Northern Rockies Child Development Association’s facility upgrades.

Supporting household stability

Funding helps organizations improve access to food and essential resources for individuals and families facing financial pressures, helping more people reliably meet basic needs with dignity.

Examples include:

Port Alberni Backpack Program's weekend food program for children and families.

Meals on Wheels Central Okanagan's food subsidy program for seniors.

Silver Harbour Centre’s seniors’ meal program in North Vancouver.

Raphael House's community food hub in Langley.

Sea to Sky Community Services' food security initiatives.

Improving access to care and crisis response

Funding for programs aimed at helping more people access compassionate support when they need it most. Examples include:

Abbotsford Hospice Society's child and youth grief support programming.

Mission Hospice Society's bereavement programs.

Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre of BC's crisis support services.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society's transportation program for cancer patients.

Building belonging, learning and inclusion

The funding supports programs designed to help more people take part in local activities and relationships that build a stronger sense of belonging.

Examples include:

BC Wheelchair Basketball Society's adaptive sport programming.

CRIS Adaptive Adventures' adaptive cycling program.

Special Olympics BC – Grand Forks' expanding sports opportunities.

Minerva BC's leadership development programming for young women and gender-diverse youth.

The Beem Foundation was established to support organizations creating long-term impact in British Columbia communities. Since its inception, the Foundation has invested $3.5 million in initiatives that strengthen community wellbeing, education and financial wellness, reflecting Beem’s commitment to helping people thrive in communities across BC.

A complete list of the 2026 funding recipients is available at: 2026 Beem Foundation recipients | Beem Credit Union

About Beem Credit Union

Beem is a new credit union with a history that extends back more than eight decades, when its founding credit unions were formed. Rising to the rapidly evolving challenges of the financial services industry and inspired by cooperative values, our founding credit unions recognized that we can do more together. United as Beem, we are combining our strengths to better serve our members. Beem is one of BC’s largest provincially regulated credit unions, supporting the financial wellness of 200,000 members from 66 branches across the province with $18 billion in assets under administration.

Media Contact:

Andrew Rathwell, Public Relations Manager

Tel: 250 818 2669

Email: arathwell@beemcreditunion.ca

Web: beemcreditunion.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7816e58b-c4e4-415f-83ab-17d83be971df