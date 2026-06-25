Macfox Launches Independence Day Sale Across X7, X1S, X1S x Bs.zay, M16, and X2 E-Bikes

CORONA, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macfox today announced the launch of the Macfox Independence Day Sale. The campaign is now live in the U.S. under the theme "Ride into Freedom. Own the Summer Streets," bringing summer holiday offers to Macfox's core e-bike lineup while reinforcing the brand's focus on safe, legal, compliant, cool, and personalized riding for teen riders.

Independence Day is one of the most important outdoor lifestyle moments of the American summer. Around the Fourth of July, riders are planning long-weekend trips, summer activities, beach rides, neighborhood cruising, park visits, and short everyday transportation. For Macfox, Independence Day is more than a promotional moment. It is also a brand expression: real freedom is not only about celebration, but about helping teen riders move through their own routes and local rules with more independence, more confidence, and more style.





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During the sale, the Macfox X7, Macfox X1S, Macfox X1S x Bs.zay, and Macfox X2 are eligible for a $100 coupon and include a free front bike bag for a limited time. The front bike bag gives riders extra space for a phone, water bottle, small tools, or daily essentials, adding practical value for summer commuting, neighborhood rides, and weekend trips. The Macfox M16 is eligible for a $50 coupon and does not include a free gift. Offers are valid only on eligible orders during the sale period and cannot be combined with other promotions or discount codes.

Macfox wants the Independence Day Sale to communicate more than price value. The brand's product logic is built around teen riders: an e-bike should feel cool, expressive, and worth riding, but it should also be grounded in safety, compliance, and controllable performance. That means a bike should not be judged only by speed or appearance. It should also be evaluated by frame size, ride control, safety features, compliant speed, use case, and local regulations.

For riders choosing an e-bike this summer, the right model usually depends on the real riding scenario. If the main use is around school, local commuting, neighborhood trips, and frequent stop-and-go routes, a commuter e-bike may be closer to everyday needs. If a rider cares more about stability, street presence, and confidence across changing pavement, a fat tire e-bike can offer a stronger sense of support and grip. If the goal is to reduce charging frequency, cover longer routes, or create a more flexible summer riding radius, a long-range e-bike may be the better fit. For many U.S. riders, where local regulations allow, a throttle e-bike can also provide more direct and easier power assistance during starts, short cruises, and stop-and-go city riding.

Safety and compliance remain central to Macfox's brand message. Macfox models are built around applicable UL safety standards, including UL 2849 for e-bike electrical systems and UL 2271 for applicable battery configurations. The brand also emphasizes 20 mph Class 2 compliant speed, legal riding awareness, and adaptation to local regulations rather than using risky high-speed claims to attract riders. For Macfox, youth-oriented style and street presence should never be separated from control, protective awareness, and compliance boundaries.





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The Macfox X7 e-bike is the model in the Macfox lineup that puts the strongest emphasis on stability and street presence. As the stability upgrade in the product line, the X7 uses a 20x4.5-inch front tire and 20x5.0-inch rear fat tire to create stronger grip and a more planted ride feel. It is designed for summer neighborhood rides, weekend trips, and everyday mixed-surface use, especially for riders who want a more stable, more visible, and more street-styled riding experience. The X7 fits the Independence Day Sale theme because it connects freedom of movement with stability, control, and a stronger sense of riding confidence.





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The Macfox X1S e-bike is the core model in the Macfox lineup and one of the clearest expressions of the brand's street-style identity. The X1S is a classic punk-inspired commuter e-bike built for everyday rides and neighborhood cruising. It features a moped-style frame, long seat, 20-inch fat tires, hydraulic disc brakes, thumb throttle control, and a 20 mph listed top speed. It is aimed at teen riders who want daily usability, personal expression, and a stable ride experience in one bike. The strength of the X1S is that it can support short commutes, community rides, and everyday mobility while keeping the distinctive Macfox street look.





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The Macfox X1S x Bs.zay e-bike is built on the X1S platform as a co-branded colorway with a bolder visual identity and stronger personal expression. It carries forward the ride foundation of the X1S while adding a white-and-purple color scheme, collaboration visuals, and a more recognizable street presence. It should not be positioned as a separate high-performance line. Instead, it is best understood as a limited visual expression on the X1S platform for teen riders who care about color, style, social visibility, and a more personal look.





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The Macfox M16 e-bike is the easier-to-approach option for teen riders and smaller riders. The M16 is a compact, easy-to-control starter e-bike with 16x4.0 fat tires for a steadier ride feel. Its smaller body, more manageable handling, and lower barrier to entry help riders build confidence on familiar routes. The M16 should not be treated as a toy or a stunt model. Its value is in giving teen riders a more controllable, easier-to-manage first Macfox e-bike.





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The Macfox X2 e-bike is designed for riders who want a higher-spec model with stronger adaptability. The X2 is a full-suspension, long-range upgrade built for longer rides and more complex routes. With full suspension, hydraulic brakes, more capable power setup, and longer-range potential, it supports more varied riding scenarios. For riders who have moved beyond simple neighborhood trips and want to explore longer routes, more surfaces, and greater comfort during summer riding, the X2 is the more advanced option in the Macfox lineup.

Across the full product line, Macfox wants riders to understand that choosing an e-bike is not only about comparing the biggest number on a spec sheet. The more important question is whether the bike fits the rider's height, route, control ability, riding goals, and local environment. The X7 reinforces fat-tire stability and street presence. The X1S is the core street-style commuter platform. The X1S x Bs.zay is the limited visual expression of the X1S. The M16 is the smaller, easier-to-control starter model. The X2 offers a more advanced long-range and full-suspension direction. Together, they form a product path built around teen riding needs, not a group of isolated models.

This Independence Day, Macfox aims to connect freedom with a more responsible idea of riding. For teen riders, freedom might mean riding to a friend's house, joining a summer activity, cruising through the neighborhood, or owning a bike that truly reflects their style. But sustainable freedom also depends on safety awareness, compliant speed, stable control, and respect for local rules. Through its products and this seasonal campaign, Macfox wants more riders to enter the summer riding season in a way that feels cooler, more confident, and more responsible.

The Macfox Independence Day Sale is now live on the official Macfox website. Riders can visit the sale page to view current details, compare eligible models, and choose the e-bike that best fits their summer riding plans.

About Macfox

Macfox is a U.S. e-bike brand focused on meeting the needs of teen riders. The brand is built on a clear idea: e-bikes should provide safe, legal, compliant, stylish, and personalized riding while giving riders a stronger sense of independence. That positioning continues to shape Macfox product development across daily commuting, neighborhood riding, teen mobility, and summer outdoor movement, where confidence, ease of use, distinctive design, and responsible freedom all matter.

Media Contact

Macfox

Email: press@macfoxbike.com

Website: https://macfoxbike.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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