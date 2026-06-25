Xometry Launches Foundation, Committing $1 Million to Advance Engineering Education, Community Impact and U.S. Workforce Development Programs

The Xometry Foundation will support engineering education and community impact programs, in partnership with organizations including ASME, SAE, U.S. Space & Rocket Center and KID Museum

Additionally, workforce development initiatives will launch later this year

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced the launch of the Xometry Foundation , its initiative dedicated to supporting STEM and manufacturing training programs that expand opportunity through education, community investment, and workforce development.

The Foundation marks the next chapter of Xometry's philanthropic journey, evolving its pledge to contribute 1% of company equity toward scholarships into a high-impact initiative with national and regional partnerships. Xometry has committed $1 million per year to scholarships, grants, and hands-on engineering programs, designed to develop the next generation of engineers and manufacturing talent, as well as U.S. workforce development initiatives that will launch later this year.

“As the industry undergoes a digital transformation, we must ensure the next generation of engineers and manufacturers has the access and resources to succeed,” said Randy Altschuler, Co-founder and CEO at Xometry . “The Xometry Foundation is our commitment to strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem by removing barriers to education and fostering innovation at every level. We already have plans to expand this commitment with partnerships that will extend our reach deeper into the manufacturing workforce.”



Education and Community Impact: The Foundation's First Initiatives



Xometry has launched its first initiative to build the next generation of innovators. In partnership with the ASME Foundation , Xometry is funding travel grants that expand access to ASME Engineering Festivals (E-Fests) and annual scholarships helping future engineers with financial support for their undergraduate education.

“Our collaboration with Xometry opens doors of opportunity for next generation engineers. By combining our philanthropic reach with Xometry's resources we are actively working to build a more accessible and inclusive engineering ecosystem. Providing support like student travel grants and annual scholarships allows us to empower a diverse pipeline of emerging leaders who will be ready to solve complex global challenges. Together, we are ensuring that tomorrow's engineering workforce is exceptionally well-prepared, highly motivated, and representative of the communities they serve,” said Stephanie Viola, Executive Director of the ASME Foundation .

In partnership with the SAE Foundation, Xometry is funding the Student Access Program, providing undergraduate students with career development opportunities, financial assistance for the Collegiate Design Series events, and ongoing engineering education resources.

“Xometry’s support of the SAE Foundation to create the Xometry Student Access Program is doing more than supporting students — they are opening doors,” said Jamie Ferguson, SAE Foundation Executive Director . “Their generous investment is helping remove financial barriers, expand access to hands-on engineering experiences, and connect students to the skills and careers that will define the future of mobility and manufacturing.”

The Xometry Foundation is funding community impact programs to provide STEM resources to organizations that inspire future engineers and manufacturers at the local level. Partners include the U.S. Space & Rocket Center – a Smithsonian affiliate and home to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama – through which the Foundation supports both Space Camp programming and curriculum sponsorships. Closer to Xometry's corporate headquarters in Maryland, the Foundation will continue supporting KID Museum , which empowers youth to become creative problem-solvers through hands-on maker education and STEM programming.

Beyond the Foundation: The Xometry Innovators Program

In addition to the Foundation initiatives, Xometry recently launched its Innovators Program , connecting student engineers and manufacturing innovators with the tools they need to bring their designs to life. Through this program, undergraduate student groups get access to exclusive parts discounts, educational resources, and dedicated engineering mentorship. Several universities including Lehigh University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Purdue University, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Vermont are already benefiting from the Xometry Innovators Program.

To learn more about the Xometry Foundation's current initiatives and upcoming workforce development programs, visit xometry.com/xometry-foundation .

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com