Defiance Launches XIGV: The First ETF Targeting Nasdaq-100 Ex-Software Companies

MIAMI, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of the Defiance US 100 Tech Ex Software ETF (Cboe: XIGV) , the first U.S. ETF designed to target the Nasdaq-100 while systematically screening out the software industry. The Fund seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx US 100 Tech Focused Ex Software Technology Index, an index designed to provide exposure to many of the largest U.S.-listed, technology-oriented companies while screening out companies whose core business is software.

Defiance built XIGV around a clear thesis: artificial intelligence is beginning to do to software what the creator economy did to traditional television. Just as YouTube, TikTok, and a generation of independent creators fragmented the cable bundle and rewired how content is made, distributed, and monetized, large language models and AI agents can increasingly generate code, automate workflows, and reproduce features that software companies have long sold by subscription. Defiance believes that as this pressure builds on traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) business models, the technology AI depends on sits one layer down, in the semiconductors, hardware, and connectivity that every AI system is built on and runs through. XIGV is designed to give investors exposure to that foundation, with the software names most exposed to AI-driven disruption screened out.

XIGV uses a passive, index-based approach. The underlying index begins with the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies and then removes companies that derive 50% or more of their revenue from software-focused activities, including application software, system software and cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, engineering and data platforms, and IT services. The result is a portfolio oriented toward the hardware, semiconductor, and infrastructure side of technology. As of the Fund’s launch, the Index was concentrated in the semiconductors industry.

“The creator economy didn’t just compete with traditional television, it changed who captured the value, and we believe AI is doing the same thing to software,” said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. “When a model can write the code, automate the workflow, and reproduce the features people used to pay a subscription for, the software layer starts to look exposed, while the semiconductors, hardware, and connectivity underneath it look more essential than ever. XIGV is built for investors who want to own that foundation, with the software names screened out, all in a single ticker.”

For full fund details, the prospectus, holdings, and performance current to the most recent month-end, visit defianceetfs.com/XIGV or call 833.333.9383. Holdings are subject to change. Visit defianceetfs.com/xigv-full-holdings for a complete list of the current holdings.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Media Contact: Brenda Hentschel | bhentschel@gregoryagency.com | 201.705.3758

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs, LLC is the Fund’s investment adviser. Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the Fund’s sub-adviser.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information, go to defianceetfs.com. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a particular industry or sector may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Concentration Risk. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such an event, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in a broader range of industries. As of the date of the Fund’s prospectus, the Index was concentrated in the semiconductors industry.

Semiconductors Industry Risk. Companies in the semiconductors industry can be significantly affected by intense competition, aggressive pricing, changing demand, rapid product obsolescence, high research, development, and capital costs, and the availability and price of components. The semiconductors industry is highly cyclical, and the stock prices of semiconductor companies have been, and may continue to be, highly volatile.

Depositary Receipt Risk. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which involve risks similar to those of investing in foreign securities, including currency, political, and economic risks. ADRs may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying foreign shares.

Equity Market Risk. The equity securities held by the Fund may experience sudden, unpredictable declines in value, as well as longer periods of decline, due to factors that affect securities markets generally or particular issuers, industries, or sectors. Common stocks generally carry greater risk than preferred stocks and debt securities.

ETF Risks. As an ETF, the Fund is subject to risks that include a limited number of Authorized Participants, market makers, and liquidity providers; trading costs and bid-ask spreads; the potential for Shares to trade at a premium or discount to NAV; and the possibility that an active trading market for Shares may not develop or be maintained, or that trading may be halted.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in non-U.S. securities, including through ADRs, involve risks not typically associated with U.S. investments, including currency fluctuations, the imposition of tariffs, political or economic instability, and less publicly available information about issuers.

Index Methodology Risk. The Index may not include all U.S. tech ex-software companies because it includes only those companies that meet its criteria. For example, companies that would otherwise be included might be excluded if they omit discussion of relevant business activities from their public filings or otherwise keep such information from public view.

Index Provider Risk. There is no assurance that the Index Provider, or any agents acting on its behalf, will compile, determine, maintain, construct, reconstitute, rebalance, or calculate the Index accurately. Any losses or costs associated with errors made by the Index Provider or its agents generally will be borne by the Fund and its shareholders.

Market Capitalization Risk.

Large-Capitalization Investing. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature and subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion, and such companies may be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges.

Mid-Capitalization Investing. The securities of mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than those of large-capitalization companies, may trade in lower volumes, and may be subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more sensitive to adverse developments affecting a single issuer or a small number of issuers, which may increase the Fund’s volatility.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed and generally will not sell a security due to current or projected underperformance unless that security is removed from the Index or in connection with a reconstitution or rebalance. The Fund does not take temporary defensive positions in declining markets.

Sector Risk. To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in particular sectors of the economy, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments that significantly affect those sectors.

Information Technology Sector Risk. The Fund is generally expected to invest significantly in the information technology sector, including the semiconductor industry. Information technology companies can be affected by rapid changes in technology product cycles, product obsolescence, government regulation, and intense domestic and international competition, and their stock prices may be more volatile than the broader market. These companies are heavily dependent on intellectual property rights and may be subject to operational and cybersecurity risks.

Securities Lending Risk. The Fund may lend portfolio securities. Securities lending involves the risk that the borrower may fail to return the securities on a timely basis, or that the value of the collateral may decline, either of which could result in a loss to the Fund.

Tracking Error Risk. As with all index funds, the performance of the Fund and the Index may differ for a variety of reasons. For example, the Fund incurs operating expenses and portfolio transaction costs not incurred by the Index, and the Fund may not be fully invested in the securities of the Index at all times or may hold securities not included in the Index.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

One cannot invest directly in an index.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

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