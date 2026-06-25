Autonomous Imaging Drone Market Poised to Surpass $40 Billion by 2030 as AI-Driven Aerial Intelligence Accelerates

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary -- Cutting-edge imaging systems on independent unmanned aerial vehicles are revolutionizing various sectors such as farming, building, public safety, environmental oversight, and infrastructure examination. These sophisticated drones merge AI, self-guided navigation, and top-notch cameras like RGB, thermal, multispectral, and LiDAR sensors to gather precise aerial data with minimal human involvement. By autonomously operating and providing exact, real-time visuals, these drones help organizations boost efficiency, cut expenses, and expedite data-driven choices compared to traditional approaches. With the continuous advancement of imaging technologies, self-governing drones are turning into vital assets for tasks such as surveying, mapping, asset assessment, and monitoring. The market for self-governing drones featuring top-quality imaging capabilities is seeing robust expansion due to the rising desire for aerial insights and automation. Active tech companies in the news this week include: ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).

The global UAV market is estimated to climb from around USD 26.1 billion in 2025 to USD 40.6 billion by 2030, reflecting a consistent annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Moreover, the aerial imaging sector, heavily reliant on drone-based imaging solutions, is set to jump from USD 3.9 billion in 2025 to about USD 8.2 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of over 16%. These forecasts underscore the increasing acceptance of self-sustaining imaging drones in commercial, industrial, and governmental fields. Several technical and market elements are hastening the uptake of self-sustaining imaging drones.

Progress in AI empowers drones to detect items, evade obstacles, and process visuals instantly, while enhancements in battery efficiency and sensor capabilities extend flight durations and data precision. Governments and businesses are making substantial investments in drone programs for monitoring infrastructure, responding to disasters, practicing precision agriculture, and promoting smart city schemes. As regulations progress to back beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations, self-sustaining drones are anticipated to have a more significant role in providing precise, high-resolution aerial insights for a broad array of uses.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) Advances IQ Nano Indoor Drone Platform with New AI-Enabled LED Camera System for Commercial and Defense Inventory and Security Applications - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (NASDAQ: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces the development of a new AI-enabled camera system with integrated LED light illumination for its ZenaDrone IQ Nano autonomous indoor drone platform. Designed and manufactured by the company’s Spider Vision Sensors subsidiary in Taiwan, the new vision system enhances low-light operations to optimize drone-based inventory management, security, inspection, and defense logistics applications. The first prototype units are undergoing testing and evaluation at the Company’s ZenaDrone Sharjah, UAE facility, while an additional 20 to 30 units are currently being produced to support expanded trials and future deployments.

"The new camera system further enhances the IQ Nano's capabilities as a unique AI-powered drone platform driving considerable automation benefits for both commercial and defense customers," said Dr. Shaun Passley, ZenaTech CEO. "By combining advanced imaging, integrated LED illumination, and AI-driven analytics, we are improving operational visibility, data accuracy, and decision-making in challenging dimly lit indoor warehouse environments. This development supports our strategy of delivering intelligent drone solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve mission readiness."

The IQ Nano drone platform is engineered to operate in GPS-denied, confined, and high-risk environments where traditional systems and personnel face operational challenges. The drone platform is designed to automate inventory management by accurately scanning barcodes and tracking assets in warehouses, armories, and logistics facilities, reducing manual labor, minimizing human error, and improving operational safety. Equipped to operate with HD or thermal imaging, autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance, and AI-powered anomaly detection, the platform also enables secure indoor surveillance of command centers, ammunition depots, and other restricted facilities.

The new lightweight 155-gram camera module combines advanced imaging, onboard LED lighting, and AI-powered analytics to improve visibility and data capture in low-light environments. Integrated with the IQ Nano's software platform, the new vision system is built to enhance asset identification, inventory verification, anomaly detection, and operational reporting, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making for commercial and defense applications.

The enhanced IQ Nano platform is designed for commercial and defense applications where speed, precision, and real-time intelligence are critical. In commercial environments, it automates inventory management, asset tracking, inspections, and facility monitoring, while for defense and government users, it supports logistics operations, inventory verification, equipment inspections, and surveillance within secure facilities. AI-powered analytics and low-light imaging enable faster, more accurate data collection and operational decision-making. Designed to operate individually or as part of a coordinated drone fleet, the IQ Nano is built to support simultaneous operations across large or complex facilities.

Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Key Benefits of Autonomous Imaging Drones

High-resolution image and video capture for detailed analysis.

Autonomous flight planning and navigation reduce labor requirements.

Real-time data collection improves decision-making speed.

Enhanced safety by inspecting hazardous or hard-to-reach locations.

Cost-effective monitoring compared with traditional aerial surveys.

Integration with AI analytics for automated detection and reporting.

In other Business/Military/UAV/Drone industry recent and current news of note:

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading advanced air mobility ("AAM") technology platform company, announced that it has been selected, together with its partners Kwoon Chung Smart Mobility Co.,Ltd and Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, as one of the first batch of trial projects under Hong Kong’s "Low-Altitude Economy ("LAE") Regulatory Sandbox X" initiative for unconventional aircraft applications. All parties will leverage their respective resource advantages to steadily advance compliant demonstration flights, scenario validation and a series of coordinated efforts, contributing to the high‑quality growth of Hong Kong’s low‑altitude economy.

As Hong Kong actively rolls out multiple rounds of regulatory sandbox trial projects, the low-altitude economy is quickly becoming a key driver for local innovation. As a global leader in AAM, EHang has established a solid foundation of collaboration with its Hong Kong partners, continuously advancing the application of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the region.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, announced that its existing technology platform, patent portfolio, domestic manufacturing initiative, and corporate strategy are directly aligned with the priorities established by President Donald J. Trump's Executive Order on Quantum Information Science and Technology, signed June 22, 2026 (the "Quantum EO"). The announcement follows the Company's recent leadership delegation to Washington, D.C., which included high-level engagements on Capitol Hill and at Pentagon City with U.S. government officials, military stakeholders, and members of Congress.

D.C. Delegation: Capitol Hill and Senior Government Officials - Over the past several days, Quantum Cyber's leadership delegation traveled to Washington, D.C. for a series of high-level government engagements. Chief Executive Officer David Lazar met directly with congressmen and officials to discuss the evolving homeland security needs facing the United States and the role that autonomous defense technology can play to address these requirements. The delegation also held meetings with senior government officials across the fields of cybersecurity and homeland security. Mr. Lazar was joined by members of Quantum Cyber's technology and business leadership team.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, announced a collaboration between its subsidiary, Sentrycs, a leader in counter-drone (C-UAS) technology based on Cyber-over-RF, and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), a leading global defense and aerospace company.

Under the collaboration, Sentrycs’ Cyber-over-RF technology will be integrated into Sanctum, Lockheed Martin’s next-generation Counter-UAS (C-UAS) solution to protect military forces, homeland security, and critical assets against evolving unmanned aerial threats.

Sanctum tackles complex drone threats, including coordinated swarms and rapidly evolving UAS tactics. It combines advanced artificial intelligence, cloud-enabled data fusion, and a modular defense architecture to detect, track, analyze, and neutralize aerial threats in real time. Built for interoperability and mission flexibility, Sanctum integrates multiple sensors, effectors, and command-and-control systems into a unified operational framework, enabling scalable protection across a wide range of defense environments.

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