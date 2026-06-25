CaoCao and Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute Enter into Strategic Partnership and Establish AI Innovation Center

HANGZHOU, China, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 25, CaoCao announced a strategic partnership with the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute to establish the CaoCao AI Innovation Center. Leveraging the strengths of deep integration across industry, academia and research, the center will focus on breakthroughs in AI technologies across the entire mobility service chain and their commercial application.

AI is rapidly moving from the digital world into the physical world. As a leading mobility technology platform in China, CaoCao has launched its full-scale AI transformation and recently unveiled its RoboX strategy, with the goal of building a globally leading physical AI operations technology platform. The Company has also launched its “Dual-100,000 Plan,” under which it plans to deploy 100,000 Robotaxis and 100,000 Robovans by 2030. Leveraging its full-capability, closed-loop ecosystem integrating intelligent purpose-built vehicles, intelligent driving technologies and intelligent operations, CaoCao is accelerating the development of capabilities for large-scale autonomous driving operations.

The establishment of the AI Innovation Center will provide multidimensional, full-chain support for CaoCao’s full-scale AI transformation and the implementation of its RoboX strategy, spanning academic research, theoretical support, technological innovation and industrial practice. It will also create a pathway for translating cutting-edge AI technologies into real-world mobility operations.

Company: Caocao Inc.

Contact Person: Jing Liu

Email: Jing.Liu3@caocaoglobal.com

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Website：http://caocao.com.cn