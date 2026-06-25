TrendLife™ Awarded “AI Safety Solution of the Year” for ScamCheck App in 2026 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced TrendLife ™ , a global leader in consumer digital life protection and business unit of Trend Micro, as the winner of the “AI Safety Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the ScamCheck app.

ScamCheck is an anti-scam solution designed to help consumers spot scams before they unfold. As scams become more polished, multi-step, and increasingly AI-driven, it is harder for consumers to rely on obvious warning signs alone. ScamCheck helps close that gap by analyzing suspicious content and communication patterns across channels like texts, calls, websites, emails, and screenshots to identify subtle signs of fraud that traditional scam protection may miss.

ScamCheck’s AI models are trained on real-world scam tactics and global threat intelligence to analyze signals like linguistic patterns, impersonation attempts, and behavioral manipulation techniques to warn users of scams. In addition to actively warning users of potential scams, users can submit suspicious messages, links, phone numbers, emails, or screenshots for analysis to the easy-to-use ScamCheck app. iPhone users can even ask “Siri, is this a scam?” and the app will let them know if it is trustworthy or not.

“Scams have evolved into multi-step, emotionally manipulative attacks that can move across texts, calls, websites, video, and messaging apps before a person realizes they are in danger,” said Frank Kuo, Chief Consumer Business Officer of TrendLife. “ScamCheck was built for this new reality. Using AI-trained real-world scam tactics, ScamCheck helps connect the dots, detect subtle signs of manipulation, and warn people earlier before they lose money, personal information, or trust. We’re honored to be recognized by AI Breakthrough, and this award reinforces our commitment to using AI as a force for consumer protection, helping people and families navigate the digital world with more confidence and less fear.”

ScamCheck also includes Scam Radar, a proprietary feature that connects the dots across communication channels to detect scam intent earlier. Rather than only flagging isolated red flags, Scam Radar looks for behavioral signals that match common scam journeys – including investment, loan, government imposter, shopping, and delivery scams – and delivers real-time, stage-based alerts with recommended next steps so users can take action before they are pulled deeper into a scam.

Additional protections include deepfake video detection, which alerts users within seconds if someone on a video call appears to be using face-swapping technology. With ScamCheck’s Family Circle feature, users can also extend protection to loved ones and receive alerts if someone in their circle may be targeted by a scammer, helping families respond quickly with early warnings and practical next steps.

“ScamCheck is uniquely designed for today’s scams. The rising tide of imposter scams caused $3.5 billion in financial losses in the U.S. alone in 2025, according to the Federal Trade Commission. As cybercriminals make scams more convincing, consumers need protection that can identify risk signals across the full scam journey,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Whether you want to reduce the noise and the risk of overwhelming scam messages, or you worry about the possibility of being targeted by a very successful scam, AI-powered ScamCheck offers a breakthrough solution by making advanced anti-scam protection accessible for everyday users.”

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence, and this year's field is the strongest yet. Thousands of nominations from over 20 countries were submitted across categories, including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications – underscoring the explosive global growth of AI and its importance as the defining technology of our time.

For more information on ScamCheck, visit the app’s product page and for more information on the AI Breakthrough Awards program, visit aibreakthroughawards.com.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TrendLife

TrendLife, a global leader in consumer digital life protection, is the consumer business unit of Trend Micro providing solutions to individuals and families so they can benefit from AI while minimizing the risks. With nearly four decades of expertise and a history of pioneering research and innovation, TrendLife is trusted by millions around the world to deliver advanced solutions that address a broad range of consumer digital risks including scams, identity fraud, deepfakes, and emerging AI threats. TrendLife is committed to empowering and protecting families in the AI era through its ground-breaking solutions and continued commitment to digital and AI literacy, providing peace of mind across the family. Learn more @ trendlife.com.