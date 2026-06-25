IMG Academy Records Two First-Round Picks in 2026 NBA Draft, Led by Historic Selection of Darius Acuff Jr.

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BRADENTON, Fla., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMG Academy , the world’s leading sports education brand, celebrated another historic NBA Draft as Darius Acuff Jr. was selected No. 7 overall by the Sacramento Kings, becoming the highest NBA Draft pick in IMG Academy basketball program history. Following Acuff, Alex Karaban was also selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 29 overall pick marking the first time in program history that two IMG Academy alumni were selected by the same NBA franchise in the first round.

The two first-round selections marked the third time in program history that IMG Academy has produced multiple first-round NBA Draft picks in the same year (2023, 2024 and 2026). IMG Academy also saw Jaden Bradley selected No.50 overall in the second round by the Toronto Raptors, bringing its total to three selections in the 2026 NBA Draft. The milestone further underscores IMG Academy's proven track record of developing student-athletes for success at the highest levels of basketball.

The selections are the latest example of IMG Academy's commitment to developing student-athletes through world-class coaching, integrated performance training, high-level competition, leadership development and academic support, all designed to prepare athletes for success in sport and life. IMG Academy recently unveiled five new state-of-the-art basketball courts, expanding its basketball footprint to eight courts under one roof and creating one of the nation's premier basketball training environments.

"Watching Darius and Alex hear their names called in the first round is a tremendous moment for both of them and for everyone who has been part of their journey," said Mike Gillian, Director of Basketball at IMG Academy. "Darius made history as the highest draft pick our basketball program has ever produced, while Alex's perseverance and development are a testament to the work he has put in throughout his career. We're also proud of Jaden, whose selection in the second round further reflects the strength of this group and the work he has put in throughout his career. We're incredibly proud of all three of them and excited to watch them begin the next chapter together."

The 2026 NBA Draft further adds to IMG Academy's long-standing tradition of preparing student-athletes for success at the highest levels of basketball. IMG Academy currently has 15 active alumni playing in the NBA, has produced 17 McDonald's All-Americans across its boys and girls basketball programs, and had 43 alumni compete in the 2026 NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments. Since 2020, IMG Academy has produced 14 first-round NBA Draft selections and 23 total NBA Draft picks. Over the past 11 NBA Drafts, IMG Academy has had at least one alumnus selected in 10 different years, including every draft since 2020.

Darius Acuff Jr., Point Guard (No. 7 Sacramento Kings)

Class of IMG Academy 2025

Selected at No. 7, Acuff is the highest drafted graduate in IMG Academy basketball history. The record was previously held by Jarace Walker, selected as the No. 8 pick by the Washington Wizards. Acuff marks the 13th IMG Academy alumnus to be drafted in the first round in basketball program history. Transferring to IMG Academy to start his junior year, he quickly became a standout player, averaging 20.4 points per game and 5.5 assists per game. Acuff committed to the Razorbacks prior to his senior season at IMG Academy, earning a five-star recruit title and a top 10 national prospect in the 2025 class. Acuff also received McDonald’s All-American title in 2025. As a freshman at Arkansas, Acuff set the single season record for points scored (845) and assists (232), while also being named the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Player of the Year and the SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP). Acuff is the first IMG Academy alumni to be selected from Arkansas.

Alex Karaban, Small / Power Forward (No. 29 Sacramento Kings)

Class of IMG Academy 2021

Karaban became the 14th IMG Academy alumnus to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, selected No. 29 overall. Prior to his time at IMG Academy, Karaban was averaging 25.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 blocks per game and named the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior. Karaban is a back-to-back NCAA champion at the University of Connecticut (UConn), helping the Huskies reach three national title games in four years, scoring 1,880 career points. Karaban is the all-time leader in career wins for the Huskies, as well as the first men’s player to be inducted into the Huskies of Honor. Karaban is the second IMG Academy alumnus to be selected from UConn following DeAndre Daniels who was drafted in the 2014 NBA Draft.



Jaden Bradley, Guard (No. 50 Toronto Raptors)

Class of IMG Academy 2022

Bradley has become the 23rd IMG Academy alumnus selected in the NBA Draft and the fifth IMG Academy guard in program history to be drafted. Prior to Bradley’s time at IMG Academy, he was named the 2020 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. In 2022, Bradley received honorable mention for the Naismith National High School All-America Boys Team and received the McDonald’s All-American title. In September of Bradley’s senior year at IMG Academy, he committed to the University of Alabama in April and played his freshman season before entering the transfer portal in April 2023. Bradley committed to the University of Arizona in May of 2023, where he stayed the remainder of his collegiate career. In the 2025-26 season and his senior year, Bradley led the Wildcats to their first Big 12 regular-season title and 30th regular-season conference title in school history, surpassing the program’s previous most regular-season wins with 36. Bradley is the second IMG Academy’s alumni to be selected from the University of Arizona, following Josh Green, who was drafted in 2020.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches