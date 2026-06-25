Ninth Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes the World's Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Technologies and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced the results of its 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in artificial intelligence solutions across the globe.

As the annual program approaches the decade milestone, the AI Breakthrough Awards is the longest-running recognition program dedicated exclusively to artificial intelligence, and the only program that has tracked, evaluated and recognized the technology's evolution from specialized research discipline to the defining force in the global economy.

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Agentic AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, Large Language Models, Intelligent Document Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more.

This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries throughout the world, underscoring the continued explosive growth and global importance of AI as a foundational technology reshaping industry, commerce and society.

“Nearly a decade of research and evaluation across the global AI market has given us a clear view of what separates genuine breakthrough technology from the noise,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. “In 2026, that bar is higher than it has ever been, and this year's winners clear it. From agentic systems operating at enterprise scale to purpose-built vertical AI delivering measurable outcomes in the most demanding industries, the work being recognized here represents the best the market has to offer. We are honored to put a spotlight on this year’s AI breakthroughs.”

In 2026, several defining trends characterize the most competitive entries in the program. Agentic AI has moved from architecture concept to production deployment, with autonomous agents now operating across enterprise workflows with minimal human intervention. Multimodal AI continues to expand the boundaries of human-computer interaction by unifying text, image, video and audio understanding in single platforms. Enterprises are also advancing responsible AI frameworks at pace, embedding governance, auditability and transparency as core product requirements rather than afterthoughts. Meanwhile, AI-native application development is accelerating, with purpose-built vertical AI solutions displacing generic platform approaches across healthcare, financial services, legal, supply chain and beyond.

The 2026 AI Breakthrough Award winners include:

AI Platforms

Machine Learning Company of the Year: QuadSci

Machine Learning Innovation Award: Quantori, MLConformerGenerator

Deep Learning Company of the Year: Roadzen

AI Cloud Platform of the Year: Bitdeer AI

Overall AI Platform of the Year: Anyscale

Generative AI

Generative AI Platform of the Year: Higgsfield AI

Generative AI Innovation Award: Mixbook

Overall Gen-AI Company of the Year: Markup AI

AI Services & Consulting

AI Services Innovation Award: Integreon

AI Services Solution Provider of the Year: Dell Technologies

Overall AI Consulting Firm of the Year: West Monroe

Data & Analytics

AI Data Management Solution of the Year: VDURA

Predictive Modeling Solution of the Year: IQVIA

Data Management Innovation Award: Analytics8, Accelr8

Overall AI-based Analytics Company of the Year: BostonGene

Intelligent Document Processing

IDP SDK of the Year: Apryse

IDP Platform of the Year: Hyperscience

IDP Innovation Award: Park IP, a Welo Global Brand

IDP Solution Provider of the Year: ABBYY

AI Search

Enterprise AI Search Solution of the Year: Evaluate

Overall AI Search Platform of the Year: Firstup

AI Search Innovation Award: Cinemo, Cinemo ICO™ MediaMind

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Conversational Interface of the Year: Intuit

Text to Speech Solution of the Year: InnoCaption

Machine Translation Solution of the Year: RWS

Machine Translation Innovation Award: Smartling

Bots & Assistants

Intelligent Personal Assistant of the Year: BlueScope, ARIS Assist

Informational Bot Solution of the Year: TCS

Chatbot Innovation Award: MCE Systems

Overall Bot Solution of the Year: Vibe

Robotics

Cognitive Robotics Innovation Award: Locus Robotics, Locus Array

Autonomous Robotics Innovation Award: eInfochips

Robotics Sensing Solution of the Year: Path Robotics, Obsidian™

Vision

Intelligent Word Recognition Solution of the Year: Cognizant

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Solution of the Year: Cognizant

Facial Recognition System of the Year: ROC

Computer Vision Innovation Award: Hayden AI

Decision Intelligence & Management

Decision Management Solution of the Year: LinkSquares

Decision Intelligence Innovation Award: Chooch AI

Decision Intelligence Platform of the Year: Bamboo Rose

Decision Intelligence Company of the Year: DataVisor

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Robotic Process Automation Solution of the Year: ResultsCX

Virtual Reality

Best Use of Virtual Reality for Retail Applications: Napster

Authentication & Biometrics

Overall Authentication Solution of the Year: Alitheon

Gaming

Best Use of AI for Game Development: MagicDawn by Tencent Games

Best Overall Use of AI in Gaming: Lionbridge Games

Vertical Industry Applications

AI-based Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: ExtraHop

AI-based Financial Services Solution of the Year: CSGi

AI-based Customer Service Solution of the Year: Practifi

AI-based Healthcare Solution of the Year: Messagepoint, MARCIEAssure™

AI-based Transportation Solution of the Year: Geotab, Geotab Ace

AI-based Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Applied Materials and NVIDIA

AI-based Marketing Solution of the Year: Monks

AI-based Workforce Management Solution of the Year: Legion Technologies

AI-based Legal Solution of the Year: Relativity

AI-based Compliance Solution of the Year: 3E

AI-based Agriculture Solution of the Year: Corteva Agriscience

AI-based Construction Solution of the Year: Bobcat Company, Bobcat Jobsite Companion

AI-based Building Management Solution of the Year: Schneider Electric, EcoStruxure™

AI-based Logistics Solution of the Year: Intelligent Audit

AI-based eCommerce Solution of the Year: Pattern

AI-based Life Sciences Solution of the Year: Saama

AI-based Engineering Solution of the Year: ACCELQ

MLOps

MLOps Solution of the Year: Tavant

MLOps Platform of the Year: Artefact

MLOps Innovation Award: Edge Impulse

AIOps

AI Observability Platform of the Year: New Relic

AIOps Platform of the Year: Riverbed

Large Language Models (LLM)

LLM Platform of the Year: TrueFoundry

Overall Large Language Model of the Year: Amalgam Rx

AI Development & Testing

AI Development Solution of the Year: Sonar

AI Development Innovation Award: BMC

AI Model Validation Solution of the Year: ValidMind

AI Software Development Solution of the Year: Mend.io

AI Quality Management Solution of the Year: mabl

AI Hardware

AI Processor Solution of the Year: Advanced Micro Devices, AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

AI Processor Innovation Award: d-Matrix Corsair

AI Semiconductor Innovation Award: Lightmatter, Passage™

AI Semiconductor Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Tokyo Electron

AI Hardware Innovation Award: HP Inc., HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC

AI Safety, Security & Compliance

AI Safety Solution of the Year: TrendLife™, ScamCheck

AI Safety Innovation Award: TELUS Digital, Fuel iX Fortify

AI Compliance Solution of the Year: Tailor Brands

AI Compliance Innovation Award: DryvIQ

AI Security Innovation Award: Okta

Agentic AI

Autonomous Decision-Making Platform of the Year: Willow

Multi-Agent AI System of the Year: Talkdesk, Customer Experience Automation (CXA)

Proactive AI Assistance Solution of the Year: Superhuman

Overall Agentic AI Platform of the Year: Ensono

Overall Agentic AI Company of the Year: SoundHound AI

Industry Leadership

Artificial Intelligence Company CEO of the Year: Amir Panush, Ceva

Low Code AI Solution of the Year: Zapier

Ethical AI Solution of the Year: Mozilla Data Collective

AI Governance Platform of the Year: Veritone, aiWARE™

AI Edge Innovation Award: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Snapdragon X2 Series

AI Edge Solution of the Year: Lattice Semiconductor, Lattice sensAI™

AI Big Data Solution of the Year: Vcinity

Overall AI Company of the Year: Snowflake

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Agentic AI, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.