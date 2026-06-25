Ninth Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes the World's Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Technologies and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced the results of its 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in artificial intelligence solutions across the globe.
As the annual program approaches the decade milestone, the AI Breakthrough Awards is the longest-running recognition program dedicated exclusively to artificial intelligence, and the only program that has tracked, evaluated and recognized the technology's evolution from specialized research discipline to the defining force in the global economy.
The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Agentic AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, Large Language Models, Intelligent Document Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more.
This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries throughout the world, underscoring the continued explosive growth and global importance of AI as a foundational technology reshaping industry, commerce and society.
“Nearly a decade of research and evaluation across the global AI market has given us a clear view of what separates genuine breakthrough technology from the noise,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. “In 2026, that bar is higher than it has ever been, and this year's winners clear it. From agentic systems operating at enterprise scale to purpose-built vertical AI delivering measurable outcomes in the most demanding industries, the work being recognized here represents the best the market has to offer. We are honored to put a spotlight on this year’s AI breakthroughs.”
In 2026, several defining trends characterize the most competitive entries in the program. Agentic AI has moved from architecture concept to production deployment, with autonomous agents now operating across enterprise workflows with minimal human intervention. Multimodal AI continues to expand the boundaries of human-computer interaction by unifying text, image, video and audio understanding in single platforms. Enterprises are also advancing responsible AI frameworks at pace, embedding governance, auditability and transparency as core product requirements rather than afterthoughts. Meanwhile, AI-native application development is accelerating, with purpose-built vertical AI solutions displacing generic platform approaches across healthcare, financial services, legal, supply chain and beyond.
The 2026 AI Breakthrough Award winners include:
AI Platforms
Machine Learning Company of the Year: QuadSci
Machine Learning Innovation Award: Quantori, MLConformerGenerator
Deep Learning Company of the Year: Roadzen
AI Cloud Platform of the Year: Bitdeer AI
Overall AI Platform of the Year: Anyscale
Generative AI
Generative AI Platform of the Year: Higgsfield AI
Generative AI Innovation Award: Mixbook
Overall Gen-AI Company of the Year: Markup AI
AI Services & Consulting
AI Services Innovation Award: Integreon
AI Services Solution Provider of the Year: Dell Technologies
Overall AI Consulting Firm of the Year: West Monroe
Data & Analytics
AI Data Management Solution of the Year: VDURA
Predictive Modeling Solution of the Year: IQVIA
Data Management Innovation Award: Analytics8, Accelr8
Overall AI-based Analytics Company of the Year: BostonGene
Intelligent Document Processing
IDP SDK of the Year: Apryse
IDP Platform of the Year: Hyperscience
IDP Innovation Award: Park IP, a Welo Global Brand
IDP Solution Provider of the Year: ABBYY
AI Search
Enterprise AI Search Solution of the Year: Evaluate
Overall AI Search Platform of the Year: Firstup
AI Search Innovation Award: Cinemo, Cinemo ICO™ MediaMind
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Conversational Interface of the Year: Intuit
Text to Speech Solution of the Year: InnoCaption
Machine Translation Solution of the Year: RWS
Machine Translation Innovation Award: Smartling
Bots & Assistants
Intelligent Personal Assistant of the Year: BlueScope, ARIS Assist
Informational Bot Solution of the Year: TCS
Chatbot Innovation Award: MCE Systems
Overall Bot Solution of the Year: Vibe
Robotics
Cognitive Robotics Innovation Award: Locus Robotics, Locus Array
Autonomous Robotics Innovation Award: eInfochips
Robotics Sensing Solution of the Year: Path Robotics, Obsidian™
Vision
Intelligent Word Recognition Solution of the Year: Cognizant
Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Solution of the Year: Cognizant
Facial Recognition System of the Year: ROC
Computer Vision Innovation Award: Hayden AI
Decision Intelligence & Management
Decision Management Solution of the Year: LinkSquares
Decision Intelligence Innovation Award: Chooch AI
Decision Intelligence Platform of the Year: Bamboo Rose
Decision Intelligence Company of the Year: DataVisor
Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Robotic Process Automation Solution of the Year: ResultsCX
Virtual Reality
Best Use of Virtual Reality for Retail Applications: Napster
Authentication & Biometrics
Overall Authentication Solution of the Year: Alitheon
Gaming
Best Use of AI for Game Development: MagicDawn by Tencent Games
Best Overall Use of AI in Gaming: Lionbridge Games
Vertical Industry Applications
AI-based Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: ExtraHop
AI-based Financial Services Solution of the Year: CSGi
AI-based Customer Service Solution of the Year: Practifi
AI-based Healthcare Solution of the Year: Messagepoint, MARCIEAssure™
AI-based Transportation Solution of the Year: Geotab, Geotab Ace
AI-based Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Applied Materials and NVIDIA
AI-based Marketing Solution of the Year: Monks
AI-based Workforce Management Solution of the Year: Legion Technologies
AI-based Legal Solution of the Year: Relativity
AI-based Compliance Solution of the Year: 3E
AI-based Agriculture Solution of the Year: Corteva Agriscience
AI-based Construction Solution of the Year: Bobcat Company, Bobcat Jobsite Companion
AI-based Building Management Solution of the Year: Schneider Electric, EcoStruxure™
AI-based Logistics Solution of the Year: Intelligent Audit
AI-based eCommerce Solution of the Year: Pattern
AI-based Life Sciences Solution of the Year: Saama
AI-based Engineering Solution of the Year: ACCELQ
MLOps
MLOps Solution of the Year: Tavant
MLOps Platform of the Year: Artefact
MLOps Innovation Award: Edge Impulse
AIOps
AI Observability Platform of the Year: New Relic
AIOps Platform of the Year: Riverbed
Large Language Models (LLM)
LLM Platform of the Year: TrueFoundry
Overall Large Language Model of the Year: Amalgam Rx
AI Development & Testing
AI Development Solution of the Year: Sonar
AI Development Innovation Award: BMC
AI Model Validation Solution of the Year: ValidMind
AI Software Development Solution of the Year: Mend.io
AI Quality Management Solution of the Year: mabl
AI Hardware
AI Processor Solution of the Year: Advanced Micro Devices, AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
AI Processor Innovation Award: d-Matrix Corsair
AI Semiconductor Innovation Award: Lightmatter, Passage™
AI Semiconductor Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Tokyo Electron
AI Hardware Innovation Award: HP Inc., HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC
AI Safety, Security & Compliance
AI Safety Solution of the Year: TrendLife™, ScamCheck
AI Safety Innovation Award: TELUS Digital, Fuel iX Fortify
AI Compliance Solution of the Year: Tailor Brands
AI Compliance Innovation Award: DryvIQ
AI Security Innovation Award: Okta
Agentic AI
Autonomous Decision-Making Platform of the Year: Willow
Multi-Agent AI System of the Year: Talkdesk, Customer Experience Automation (CXA)
Proactive AI Assistance Solution of the Year: Superhuman
Overall Agentic AI Platform of the Year: Ensono
Overall Agentic AI Company of the Year: SoundHound AI
Industry Leadership
Artificial Intelligence Company CEO of the Year: Amir Panush, Ceva
Low Code AI Solution of the Year: Zapier
Ethical AI Solution of the Year: Mozilla Data Collective
AI Governance Platform of the Year: Veritone, aiWARE™
AI Edge Innovation Award: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Snapdragon X2 Series
AI Edge Solution of the Year: Lattice Semiconductor, Lattice sensAI™
AI Big Data Solution of the Year: Vcinity
Overall AI Company of the Year: Snowflake
About AI Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Agentic AI, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.