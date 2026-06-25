DAT introduces Load Recommendations to help carriers find freight faster in DAT One





PORTLAND, Ore., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Freight & Analytics today announced Load Recommendations, a new feature in the DAT One mobile app that displays a curated set of loads most likely to fit a carrier’s truck, lanes, and operating preferences.

Instead of scrolling through every available load and filtering manually, carriers open the app and see their top opportunities the moment they sign in, with no setup required.

“Finding the right load takes time, and for carriers, that time is unpaid,” said Bill Driegert , EVP at DAT. “Load Recommendations now brings their most desirable loads to them quickly, so carriers can spend less time hunting and more time hauling.”

How it works

Load Recommendations draws on several factors, including the carrier’s equipment types, the lanes they typically run, and how they search for freight and engage with the DAT One marketplace. Then the app prioritizes loads that fit the carrier’s operating pattern and automatically brings them forward. Recommendations refresh regularly and become more tailored as the carrier uses the app.

Built for the mobile-first trucker

For carriers who run their business from the cab, Load Recommendations delivers a tighter, more relevant set of loads to review at the start of each session; less time spent filtering, comparing, and calling on covered freight; and better-aligned routing as the system learns their preferences over time.

Get started faster

Load Recommendations is intended as a faster starting point, not a replacement for the carrier’s own judgment about which loads to call on. Carriers retain full access to traditional search on DAT One whenever they want to look beyond the recommendations.

Availability

Load Recommendations is available today to DAT One subscribers in the mobile app. For more information, visit dat.com/carriers .

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates DAT One, North America's largest truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ, the industry's leading freight data analytics service; Trucker Tools, the leader in load visibility; and DAT Outgo, the freight financial services platform. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Georgia Jablon

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

DAT Freight & Analytics

georgia.jablon@dat.com

904-305-6454

Stephen Petit

SiefkesPetit Communications

petit@siefkespetit.com

425-443-8976

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cdf18cb-685d-4582-ae3c-811eed7fe479