Silly Nice and stupidDOPE Return Tonight for the Second Coney Island Sunset Walk After Police Interruption at First Event

Brooklyn, NY, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice and stupidDOPE are returning to the Coney Island Boardwalk tonight for the second edition of the Coney Island Sunset Walk, a weekly 21+ community gathering created to bring adults together for movement, conversation, connection, and sunset views along one of Brooklyn’s most iconic waterfront routes.

The walk takes place every Thursday at 7 PM and will continue weekly until the weather becomes too cold to walk comfortably. Attendees meet near 2 Ocean Drive on the Coney Island Boardwalk before walking casually toward Brighton Beach and back. The route is designed to be relaxed, welcoming, and community-focused, with no pressure, no agenda, and no formal fitness requirement.

The second walk comes after the first gathering was interrupted by members of the NYPD’s 60th Precinct, who organizers say approached the group with assumptions about the event and warned participants about potential fines and arrest. According to organizers, the concern appeared to center around the mistaken belief that attendees planned to walk and smoke cannabis continuously along the full route.

Silly Nice and stupidDOPE say that was never the purpose of the walk.

“This was never about turning the boardwalk into a five-mile smoke session,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. “This is about adults getting outside, walking together, meeting good people, watching the sunset, and creating a healthier space for New York’s cannabis community. We are not selling cannabis at the walk. We are not handing out cannabis at the walk. We are building community.”

The Coney Island Sunset Walk was created as a casual weekly wellness event for adults who want to get outside, move their bodies, meet like-minded people, and enjoy the energy of Coney Island at sunset. It is open to adults 21 and older. Attendees are reminded to bring water, wear comfortable shoes, respect one another, follow all local laws, and be mindful of public space.

Organizers emphasize that the event is not a cannabis consumption event, retail activation, or product giveaway. No cannabis is sold, provided, distributed, or gifted by Silly Nice or stupidDOPE during the walk. Participants are responsible for understanding and following New York City and New York State laws, including restrictions on smoking and vaping in certain public areas.

In New York, adult-use cannabis is legal for people 21 and older, and cannabis use is generally treated similarly to tobacco smoking in many public settings. However, smoking and vaping are prohibited in NYC parks, beaches, and boardwalks. The organizers encourage attendees to be respectful, informed, and compliant.

“What happened last week showed us exactly why this walk matters,” said Shane Breen, Co-Founder of stupidDOPE. “The cannabis community deserves normal, healthy, public-facing spaces that are not built around stigma. We are grown adults taking a walk at sunset. That should not be treated like a threat.”

The Coney Island Sunset Walk is intentionally simple. There is no stage, no loud production, no disruptive programming, and no commercial setup. It is a weekly meet-up built around walking, wellness, conversation, and the natural beauty of Brooklyn’s shoreline. The group leaves at 7 PM sharp and follows a casual out-and-back route from Coney Island toward Brighton Beach.

The event also reflects a larger shift in cannabis culture. As New York’s legal cannabis market continues to grow, brands and media platforms are looking beyond traditional retail promotion and creating real-world community experiences. Silly Nice, a New York cannabis brand known for small-batch concentrates, infused flower, and high-potency products, is using the walk to create a healthier and more human way to connect with adults who support legal cannabis. stupidDOPE, the long-running culture and lifestyle publication, is helping amplify the event as part of its ongoing commitment to community, movement, music, design, wellness, and New York culture.

The message for tonight is direct: the walk continues.

Silly Nice and stupidDOPE are inviting adults 21 and older to come out tonight, Thursday, June 25, at 7 PM, to show support for community wellness, responsible cannabis culture, and the right for adults to gather peacefully in public space.

Attendees should meet near 2 Ocean Drive on the Coney Island Boardwalk. The group will walk toward Brighton Beach and back, totaling approximately five miles. The pace will be casual, and participants are welcome to walk as much or as little as they feel comfortable.

The organizers ask everyone attending to respect the neighborhood, respect the boardwalk, respect local laws, stay hydrated, and leave no trash behind.

“This is bigger than one walk,” added Thomas. “It is about showing that cannabis consumers are neighbors, business owners, veterans, creatives, parents, professionals, and everyday New Yorkers. We deserve spaces where we can connect, move, and feel welcome.”

Breen echoed that sentiment.

“We are going to keep showing up every Thursday,” he said. “Good people, good conversation, fresh air, and one of the best sunsets in New York City. That is the energy. That is the walk.”

Event Details

What: Coney Island Sunset Walk presented by Silly Nice and stupidDOPE

When: Tonight, Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 7 PM

Schedule: Every Thursday at 7 PM until it gets too cold to walk

Meet-Up Location: 2 Ocean Drive, Coney Island Boardwalk, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Route: Coney Island Boardwalk to Brighton Beach and back

Distance: Approximately five miles total

Age Requirement: 21+ only

Bring: Water, comfortable walking shoes, good energy, and respect for the community

Important Note: No cannabis is sold, provided, distributed, or gifted by organizers. Attendees are responsible for following all local and state laws.

For details, visit: https://sillynice.com/coney-island-sunset-walk

About Silly Nice

Silly Nice is a New York cannabis brand rooted in quality, culture, and community. Founded in New York and known for small-batch products including concentrates, infused flower, hash, diamond powder, and vapes, Silly Nice represents a modern cannabis experience built around transparency, craftsmanship, and respect for the plant.

About stupidDOPE

stupidDOPE is a culture, lifestyle, and media platform covering cannabis, music, design, fashion, travel, technology, art, and modern culture. Founded in 2008, stupidDOPE continues to spotlight stories, brands, and experiences shaping what is next.

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