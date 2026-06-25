Terra-Gen Selects ISN® to Help Streamline Contractor Management and Strengthen Safety Processes

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Terra-Gen , one of the largest independent renewable energy power producers in the United States, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will help Terra-Gen reduce manual administrative processes and enhance contractor safety oversight.

What Operational Needs Is ISNetworld Addressing?

Headquartered in New York, New York, Terra-Gen develops and operates renewable energy projects focused on delivering reliable, sustainable power across the United States. Before adopting ISNetworld, Terra-Gen manually managed contractor information, requiring a significant time investment. The company identified a need for more scalable, consistent, and efficient contractor management processes.

“Terra-Gen is excited to partner with ISN as we work to streamline and improve our contractor vetting processes as it relates to safety,” said Amy Roth, Chief Environmental, Health and Safety Officer for Terra-Gen. “Through this partnership, we can continue advancing clean, reliable energy projects while strengthening Terra-Gen’s commitment to the health and safety of our employees, contractors, and the communities where we operate.”

How Will Terra-Gen Use ISNetworld to Help Improve Contractor Risk Management?

Terra-Gen will use ISNetworld to digitize and streamline contractor oversight across the full lifecycle, from qualification through job completion. Key ISNetworld tools and services Terra-Gen will leverage include:

Audit and Evaluation Tool to support contractor safety and compliance reviews and reduce manual administrative effort and review time

to support contractor safety and compliance reviews and reduce manual administrative effort and review time Online Training tool to administer site orientations, helping standardize onboarding processes and improve consistency and transparency in contractor vetting processes

“Terra‑Gen is reinforcing its commitment to safety through a disciplined approach to contractor management,” said Jenny Buckley, EVP of Energy at ISN. “ISN is proud to partner with Terra-Gen in strengthening consistent, transparent contractor oversight processes, aligned with the company’s operational standards.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Terra-Gen

Terra-Gen, LLC is a leading U.S. developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Terra-Gen’s gross operating portfolio comprises 4.2 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, including 5.6GWh of energy storage facilities across 33 renewable power sites throughout the U.S., predominantly in California and Texas. Terra-Gen is owned by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar (“Masdar”), the United Arab Emirates’ clean energy powerhouse, and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, a leading global investment manager with US$24.5 billion in direct infrastructure assets. For more information, visit terra-gen.com .