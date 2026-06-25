Registration Now Open for the 2026 Leadership & Physician Advisor Conference in Nashville

Nashville, TN, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA) and the Association for Physician Leadership in Care Management (APLCM) are pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Leadership & Physician Advisor Conference (LPAC), taking place November 15–17, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

This premier annual event brings together health care leaders from across the country, including physician advisors, case management professionals, medical directors, chief nursing officers, health plan leaders, and administrators, for three dynamic days of collaboration, innovation, and professional development.

LPAC offers a unique platform to explore leading-edge strategies, gain actionable insights, and strengthen clinical and operational excellence in patient care. Attendees will engage with thought leaders and peers who understand the complexity, influence, and evolving responsibilities of physician advisor and care management roles.

The comprehensive conference program will focus on topics including:

Physician advisor practice

Utilization management

Care transitions

Documentation and compliance

Interdisciplinary collaboration

Leadership development

Quality and performance improvement

Emerging trends and technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI)

In addition to educational sessions and networking opportunities, attendees can earn valuable CE/CME credits while participating in expertly curated presentations, workshops, and discussions designed to address today’s most pressing care delivery and leadership challenges.

Special Opportunities for Physicians

Physicians can further enhance their conference experience through optional pre-conference educational offerings designed to advance physician advisor expertise and leadership skills. Eligible participants will also have the opportunity to pursue professional certification through the Care Management Physician Certification (CMPC) examination.

The Physician Leadership Exchange is an optional add-on offering practical education and leadership development for physician advisors. Featuring both Physician Advisor Core and Physician Advisor Advanced content, attendees may participate in any sessions that align with their interests and professional goals. Gain actionable strategies to enhance role effectiveness, strengthen collaboration, and drive better outcomes across care management and transitions of care programs.

Platinum Plus Sessions – Included with Registration

All conference attendees are invited to participate in Platinum Plus Sessions offered on the pre-conference day and on day two of the conference. These presentations feature real-world case studies, practical innovations, and emerging solutions from industry organizations, providing additional educational opportunities at no extra cost.

Exhibit Hall Experience

The Exhibit Hall will showcase cutting-edge tools, technologies, and services designed to enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency, and support effective care management and transitions of care. Attendees will have direct access to innovative solutions and industry-leading organizations shaping the future of health care delivery.

Who Should Attend

Physician Advisors

Leaders in Case Management, Transitions of Care, and Social Work

Health Plan Executives

Medical Directors and Chief Medical Officers

Health System Administrators

Chief Nursing Officers

Top Reasons to Attend

Practical strategies that can be implemented immediately

National updates on best practices in physician advisory and care management leadership

In-depth discussion of care delivery challenges and innovative solutions

Meaningful networking with peers and industry leaders

Access to the latest products, services, and technologies in the Exhibit Hall

Opportunities to earn CE/CME credits and advance professional development



Don't miss this opportunity to advance your leadership capabilities, strengthen your professional network, and elevate the future of patient care. Register today for the ACMA/APLCM 2026 Leadership & Physician Advisor Conference, November 15–17, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.