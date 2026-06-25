Silly Nice Releases PRIDE Heart Tee for NYC Pride 2026

Brooklyn, NY, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, the LGBTQ+ owned New York cannabis brand known for small-batch products, community-first storytelling, and unapologetic New York energy, has released its new PRIDE Heart Tee in celebration of NYC Pride 2026.

Available now for $25 on the Silly Nice Merch page, the PRIDE Heart Tee features a painted rainbow heart on a clean white shirt, creating a simple but powerful visual statement rooted in love, visibility, and belonging. The design is intentionally direct: a heart, painted in Pride colors, placed front and center.

For Silly Nice, Pride is not a seasonal marketing moment. It is personal.

The brand is owned by partners who have been together for 25 years, building a life, a business, and a cannabis brand in New York with love, resilience, and purpose at the center. As one of New York’s top LGBTQ+ owned cannabis brands, Silly Nice sees Pride as both a celebration and a reminder of the work still required to create safer, more accepting spaces for everyone.

“Pride has always been about more than being seen,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. “It is about being able to live honestly without shrinking yourself to make other people comfortable. After 25 years together, we know love is not just something you say. It is something you protect, something you build around, and something you pass forward so the next person feels less alone.”

The PRIDE Heart Tee reflects that spirit. It is casual, wearable, and personal, designed for Pride events, summer walks, neighborhood meetups, dispensary visits, beach days, and everyday life in New York. The shirt carries the same emotional honesty that has shaped Silly Nice from the beginning: quality, culture, visibility, and community matter.

Pride Is Personal for Silly Nice

Silly Nice was built in New York with a strong sense of identity. The brand has consistently embraced its roots as a Black-owned, Veteran-owned, and LGBTQ+ owned cannabis company, using its platform to show that ownership, representation, and visibility matter in the legal cannabis industry.

In cannabis, representation is especially important. The legal market continues to evolve, and the people building it should reflect the communities that helped shape cannabis culture long before legalization. Silly Nice is part of that story, bringing authenticity, lived experience, and New York pride into every part of its brand.

The PRIDE Heart Tee is an extension of that mission. It is not complicated, overdesigned, or performative. It is a bright, honest symbol of love placed on a classic white tee, made to be worn proudly.

A $25 Tee With a Bigger Message

Priced at $25, the PRIDE Heart Tee is meant to be accessible while still carrying a message that feels meaningful. The shirt is available through the Silly Nice Merch page and arrives during one of the most important weeks of the year for New York City’s LGBTQ+ community.

NYC Pride brings together people from across the city and around the world, filling the streets with celebration, remembrance, protest, fashion, music, movement, and joy. For Silly Nice, releasing the tee during Pride 2026 is a way to honor that energy while staying true to the brand’s own story.

The heart design speaks to something universal. Pride belongs to the LGBTQ+ community, but the message of love, dignity, and acceptance resonates far beyond one group of people. It is a reminder that everyone deserves the freedom to show up as themselves, to love openly, and to be treated with respect.

A New York Cannabis Brand Rooted in Visibility

Silly Nice has become known across New York for premium cannabis products, including concentrates, infused flower, hash, vapes, and small-batch drops. But the brand’s identity extends beyond the shelf. Silly Nice has used its voice to support community events, local culture, wellness, and visibility throughout New York.

The PRIDE Heart Tee brings that same energy into apparel. It gives supporters, customers, friends, and community members a way to wear the brand’s values while celebrating Pride in a simple and stylish way.

Whether worn at Pride events, on the Coney Island Boardwalk, through Brooklyn, across Manhattan, or anywhere people gather this summer, the tee is designed to feel like a quiet but confident statement: love belongs here.

Available Now

The Silly Nice PRIDE Heart Tee is available now for $25 on the official Silly Nice Merch page.

Silly Nice encourages supporters to wear it proudly during NYC Pride 2026 and beyond — not just as a shirt, but as a reminder that visibility matters, love matters, and community matters.

For more information or to purchase the PRIDE Heart Tee, visit the official Silly Nice Merch page at SillyNice.com.

About Silly Nice

Silly Nice is a New York cannabis brand rooted in quality, culture, and community. As an LGBTQ+ owned, Black-owned, and Veteran-owned cannabis company, Silly Nice represents a modern New York cannabis experience built around transparency, craftsmanship, representation, and respect for the plant.

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